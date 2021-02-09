Since the end of January this year, the Hong Kong people eligible for BNO status have been allowed by the British government to apply for a UK visa, with which the central and SAR governments have shown severe discontent. So, they have counteracted the measure by revoking BNO passports as a traveling document for entering into and exiting from Hong Kong. From diplomatic perspective, I am convinced that the UK simply jumped the gun by turning away from the consensus tacitly agreed in the Sino-British negotiations in those days for making BNO passports only a traveling document, instead of a document in favor of other purposes. The response from China this time is just for saving face, not escalating the issue. Before long, the Canadian government also declared it provides eligible Hong Kong graduates with work visas.

From legal perspective, what kinds of people are allowed to work in a country definitely (in the standard words used by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs) pertains to domestic affairs, in which outsiders should spare their irresponsible remarks. From humanitarian perspective, a civilian should be allowed to get in and out of the country as long as he/she does not violate the laws. Though Hong Kong is not a country, the city is still abiding by this principle.

Let’s brush aside principles and talk about the economic value of Hong Kong emigrants. Why do so many countries readily open their doors to Hong Kong people?

People of high caliber and economic value

I dined with a diplomatic officer on commercial affairs from a foreign consulate the other day. When our dialogue came to Hong Kong emigrants, he highly praised Hong Kong people for being of high quality, well-educated, law-abiding and up-and-coming. He also said a lot of them have one or two kids that can supplement the low birth rate of his country; their understanding of China is conducive to developing global trade; most important of all, they are not keen on living on social welfare. To a lot of well-developed western countries that have an ageing population, Hong Kong immigrants are surely precious talents in demand.

Let’s look back at the political upheaval in Hong Kong. Executive Council member Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee put forward a notion that China should not condone the situation that Hong Kong people are entitled to have dual nationality. No sooner had she tabled that for discussion than Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, Secretary for the Civil Service, came forward to set it right that the nationality issue should not be mixed up with the BNO issue. I believe that Regina Ip, who has been coveting the position of the Chief Executive, didn’t speak without thinking. Besides pledging allegiance, she also intended to put all her potential rivals who possess an overseas passport “in check”.

Now that there is already no opposing voice from the pro-democracy camp, with the trammels of the National Security Law, the civilians are extraordinarily wary about discussing current political affairs. What is bizarre is: some loyalists have turned into Little Pinks (China’s angry young digital warriors), initiating radical ideas such as selecting the Chief Executive by consultation, hiring overseas judges from Malaysia and Brunei. All of a sudden, the government takes the role the pro-democracy camp used to play in resisting the Chinese Communist Party, clearing away confusion and bringing things back to order.

Strange things happen every year, this year is especially abundant in them!

(Cheung Chung-wing, Senior Partner and CEO, Asia Pacific at StormHarbour Securities)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play