By Koo Lap

On December 12 of last year, the police’s National Security Office arrested Jimmy Lai and charged him for “collaborating with foreign forces to endanger national security”. The Chief Magistrate Victor So Wai-tak rejected the application for bail, and Jimmy Lai was immediately put into prison. On December 23, High Court Justice Alex Lee Wan-tang granted Jimmy Li bail on the condition that he would be placed under house arrest, and absolutely no communication to the external world, on a HK$10 million (US$1.29 million) bail. Although Jimmy Lai was able to spend Christmas with his family, the Department of Justice, citing the serious threat he poses to national security, bypassed the Court of Appeal and went straight to the Court of Final Appeal to apply to challenge the High Court’s decision. On New Year’s Eve, outgoing Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma and his incoming successor Justice Andrew Cheung, as well as Justice Roberto Ribeiro approved the challenge of the appeal and Jimmy Lai once again returned to prison to spend his New Year’s in the Stanley Prison of medium security.

After the New Year’s Andrew Cheung took over as the Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal. On February 1, joined by two permanent judges, Roberto Ribeiro and Joseph Fok, as well as two non-permanent judges, Patrick Chan and Frank Stock, presided over Jimmy Lai’s bail hearing. On February 9, they decided that Jimmy Lai will continue to stay in custody, upholding the government’s challenge against his bail. Although he could file a new bail application, Jimmy Lai will return behind bars and spend his Lunar New Year in Stanley.

Before the hearing at the Final Court of Appeal, the media revealed that Carrie Lam had met with the new Chief Justice Andrew Cheung and stirred up a lot of criticisms. She stressed that meeting with the Chief Justice is a very normal part of her regular work, and the meeting had nothing to do with any case handled by the Court of Final Appeal. Even if you don’t get the word “fishy”, you should still understand that under everyone’s watchful eyes, justice must be seen to be done.

The Court of Final Appeal overturned the bail permit for two reasons. One, the top court decided that Justice Alex Lee had “misconstrued” the provision and “misapprehended” the nature and effect of the national security law’s threshold requirement. Article 42 stipulates that no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing he or she will “not” [emphasis by author] continue to commit acts endangering national security. Justice Alex Lee had wrongly interpreted that as “the court ‘rejects’ bail, trusting that there ‘must’ be reasons to believe that the defendant ‘will’ continue to commit acts endangering national security as a justification.” That is, Justice Alex Li had considered the national security law no different from a general criminal offense, thus weakening the “especially strict” bail threshold. Two, endangering national security is different from general crimes, where the prosecution has no responsibility to produce evidence; on the contrary, the judge only needs to “use his judgment and assessment” to decide whether to grant bail.

In other words, the prosecution does not need to provide solid proofs to show that the suspect “will continue to endanger national security”. The judge can base it on his own subjective judgment or evaluation to place the suspect in prison. Paradoxically, regardless of whether the suspect’s alleged acts of endangering national security is proven, the judge can still put said suspect behind bars on the count that the person “will continue to commit acts endangering national security.” Is this still the familiar “presumption of innocence” under common law?

Never mind familiar or not, this has not stopped the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming from reassuring everyone. Since the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress announced the implementation of the National Security Law last year, he has “refuted rumors” for Hongkongers: “Recently I’ve been hearing some rumors, particularly quite a few that have targeted the central government’s national security agency in Hong Kong. For example, it’s said to be able to arrest people of Hong Kong at random, or to extradite people to the mainland, etc. These sayings are not even worth refuting.” The irrefutable fact is that 12 Hongkongers were sent to Yantian for trial. True, they were arrested for “illegal exiting” and not endangering national security. However, as evidenced by the Court of Final Appeal continuing to detain Jimmy Lai, the days of “arbitrary arrest” have arrived. Of course, Zhang Xiaoming and Carrie Lam are all singing the same tune that the National Security Law only targets a small group of people. You all can rest assured!

Perhaps worrying that people are still uneasy, Zhang Xiaoming, through the mouths of “several friends in the Hong Kong legal profession”, distributed more soothing words: the criminal justice system in the mainland “is not much different from that of Hong Kong”, even if caught and tried in the mainland, there is nothing to be fearful about. The system he described as similar to Hong Kong includes “adhering to the principle of statutory crimes and penalties, Nullum crimen sine lege, the principle of crime and punishment, the presumption of innocence, In Dubio Pro Reo, strict adherence to the principle of exclusion of illegal evidence, and the responsibility of proof to prove the guilt of the defendant being on the prosecutor,” etc. How is that just “not that much different”? For the “many Hong Kong justices who have paid a visit to the case library information system of the Supreme People’s Courts would not stop singing its praises” with their thumbs up, it makes us wonder if Chief Justice Andrew Cheung was among them?

From Chief Magistrate Victor So Wai-tak rejecting Jimmy Lai’s application for bail, to Justice Alex Lee Wan-tang granting him bail, to the objection to bail by the Department of Justice, to the Court of Final Appeal overturning the bail, it has been one after another judge in his white wig and black gown, speaking in English following the procedures of citing from precedents and provisions; there’s “My learned friend” this minute, and “my Lord” the next, all conducted in the formalities of the purest original common law procedure; however, from the case of Jimmy Lai, it is before our eyes that once the National Security Law was promulgated, all of these have become empty shells left behind by the British, and the spirit of common law has gone with the wind. And you’re telling Hongkongers not to worry?

