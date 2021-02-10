When delivering his first speech about US foreign policy at a meeting of the Department of State last Thursday, US President Biden said the government would counter attacks launched by China on human rights, intellectual property rights and global governance, but he switched the focus all of a sudden saying: “We are ready to work with Beijing when it’s in America’s interest to do so.” He no longer takes the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as the most dangerous enemy, but rather names China US’s “most serious competitor”.

They will “work with” Beijing when it’s in America’s interest to do so. If it were in both America’s and CCP’s interest, but not the Chinese people’s interest, would the Biden administration work with Beijing? Does the US prioritize national interest, human rights or justice? In fact, there is not much difference between national interest-orientedness and America first billed by Trump. It is just that the China policy adopted by Biden is more appeasing, sparing room for cooperation, while Trump, who had become disappointed and then desperate after rounds of negotiations and wrestles with the CCP, struck back.

Who chuckles over Biden rising to power? An article named “Though room for saving Sino-US relations pops up, patience is needed” by Wei Zongyou, a professor of the Center for American Studies(CAS) at Fudan University, puts the heartfelt wishes of the Chinese authorities bluntly: “That the Trump administration exerted pressure on, delinked from and offended China on issues such as economic affairs, trade, technologies, exchange of human affairs, the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Xinjiang even pushed the two countries into being hostile towards one another. So, after Biden won the election, those concerned about Sino-US relations heaved a sigh of relief.”

By comparison, the part of the speech concerning Russia-US relations is way more specific and antagonistic, taking Russia as America’s number one enemy: “American leadership must meet this new moment of advancing authoritarianism, including the growing ambitions of China to rival the United States and the determination of Russia to damage and disrupt our democracy.” He said Russia interfered in the US election, and persecuted dissident leader Alexei Navalny. But when it comes to China or the CCP, only veneer is found without a mention of the most serious infringement of human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, political criminals under torture and the CCP concealing the pandemic conditions. Being harsh to one while lenient with the other has shown how accommodating Biden is in taking care of the CCP.

Chinese warplanes crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait recently was obviously an attempt made by Xi Jinping to feel out how the Biden regime would react. The coup staged by Myanmar’s military caused a sensation worldwide. When the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a vote on issuing a condemnation of it, only China cast a vote to object to it.

The stability in the Taiwan Strait and the safety of Taiwan hinges on US warships unilaterally holding fast to the existing rules and regulations, and lip service like the verbal condemnation of the coup in Myanmar issued by the UNSC is simply of no avail. In the crisis of the North Korea nuclear weapons test, Trump resorted to force for problems that couldn’t be solved verbally by getting out of the relentless multilateral meetings and drew a red line for Kim Jong-eun. Consequently, a peaceful period was made possible on Korean Peninsula. Biden is now at a loss what to do about the Myanmar issue. Actually, the newborn democracy in Myanmar toppled amounts to the democratic front in the Indo-Pacific region crushed by the CCP, which is what US Indo-Pacific strategy should be concerned about.

Biden declared: America is back. German Chancellor Angela Merkel clearly defined her stand on the China issue that she would not take sides. French President Emmanuel Macron has recently expressed that despite the values the European Union (EU) holds dear skewed towards Washington, D.C., the former should not gang up with the latter to tackle China. Like Biden, US’s long-term allies in Europe zero in on national interest rather than a stance on values, which is tantamount to defining their relationships with the CCP by national interests.

As the so-called multinational and associated allies do not appear to be working as one, in what an awkward situation will the so-called patience articulated by Biden be mired? Matthew Pottinger, former US Deputy National Security Advisor, said that former US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer demonstrated a picture to the Cabinet in 2017 that showed “though the US and China have got bogged down in various dialogues over the past 20 years, the US trade deficit with China and the infringement of intellectual property rights by China (CCP) have kept escalating”. Pottinger warned the Biden government against falling prey to Beijing, and that if Biden’s patience with the CCP is a loop that lasts for four years, he does not only frame himself up with unrighteousness, but also sacrifice US’s national interest.

CCP skilled in signing treaties it won’t make good

The CCP is skilled in engaging in united front and infiltrating, making use of interests to crumble rivals’ multilateral association. It is also good at signing treaties it will never make good, then putting off resolutions to problems through innumerous meetings. Since the market of 1.4 billion people are coveted by multinational capitals, the capitals owners will voluntarily persuade their own governments to succumb to the CCP. Even if they bring up CCP’s rising economy and technological strength, they will blind a blind eye to it.

The Trump administration separated the CCP from the Chinese people. Some opines that the Biden administration is going to disunite Xi Jinping from the CCP. Can Biden force Xi Jinping to change his mind or step down by working with his allies worldwide to deprive Xi of the right to speak up in the international community, or stop him from entering European countries and the US?

Facts will prove disuniting Xi from the CCP a stupid joke in the springtime of 2021.

(Wu Zuolai, an academic sojourning in America)

