It is the mainstream of advanced countries for overseas doctors to pass a licensing exam in order to gain full registration before they can practice locally. Those countries also have a shortage of doctors but we do not see their governments jumping in and waiving the exam requirement. To safeguard the health of the people, there should be uncompromising requirements and standards. Overseas-trained doctors vary greatly in their qualifications, abilities and experience, therefore the most objective, fair and impartial approach is to standardize the examination for everyone.

Singapore is a special case, where overseas doctors graduating from one of the pre-approved universities can be exempted from examinations (and then practice medicine under supervision). Among the approved list, the Chinese institutions include Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University and Jiao Tong University. These are all prestigious schools, so it makes sense, right? However, bear in mind that Singapore is an independent sovereign state, which has full say as to when and what qualifications can be recognized.

Let’s boldly assume that a similar “accreditation” system is applied in Hong Kong. If the government does not recognize all, including the 369th-ranked “Harxxvard University” in China, do you think it might appease some while burning bridges with others, hurting the national feelings of our compatriots?

Hong Kong’s health care has seven covers for its 10 pots. There are multiple problems in the city’s health care system that cannot be resolved with its lack of resources. There are not enough hospitals nor beds within existing hospitals. At its worst, patients had to sleep in the corridors, and some ended up sleeping for several decades (for reference to the situation, see the special short video “When can I get better” shared by “Hong Kong Connection” to its 40th-anniversary playlist). In the early 2000s, the government went against the grain and decided that there was a surplus of health care workers. In addition to shutting down nursing schools and cutting the quota of medical students, it also cut the number of health care workers in public hospitals! Overseas doctors are not the solution to the problem. If a water tank is leaking, you should plug up the hole instead of adding more water. The subpar working environment and poor management of public hospitals have led to the loss of talents. Overseas doctors will not be able to plug the hole either.

At the end of the day, to the people who insist that doctors are protective of those who oppose the relaxation of medical registration requirements, you are the ultimate user of the service, so I hope you will think about whether the arrival of overseas doctors will make a ward bigger? Or will they help to bring out a new hospital?

First it was legislators, next it was social workers, journalists and teachers, and now it is health care workers, the government has never stopped suppressing them. I would like to say once again that after taking off our uniforms, health care workers are also Hong Kong people. We are all part of a common destiny: “No one is an isolated island that can survive on its own. When the death knell rings, do not ask who the bell is for because it is for you and me.” Leave the fight to the epidemic with us but for other matters, I hope that Hong Kong people can share our burden and stand up for us.

(Caduceus Wong, a doctor in an accident and emergency (A&E) department of a public hospital)

