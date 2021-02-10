The world is waiting for the new US administration to unveil its China policy. Although Beijing has extended a thorny olive branch several times, the US has not responded. On February 2, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee in charge of foreign affairs, delivered a televised speech on Sino-US relations. The speech took place at the National Committee on US-China Relations, which has many panda huggers. It all looked imposing. On February 4, Joe Biden expounded on his foreign policy, and “strategic patience” was the main theme. On February 6, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone conversation with Yang. Afterwards, both sides respectively published details on the chat in a way that fitted their own needs, but on the whole there was no new content.

In his speech, Yang said the Donald Trump administration had in the past few years “adopted misguided policies against China, plunging the relationship into its most difficult period since the establishment of diplomatic ties”. He then presented a list of demands. First, he called for establishing a new strategic consensus. Second, he said the relative statuses of China and the US have changed drastically and China’s comprehensive strength is on a par with the US, which is something the US needs to acknowledge. Third, the US should honor its commitment under the three Sino-US Joint Communiqués, strictly abide by the one-China principle, and respect China’s position and concerns on the Taiwan question. Yang said the US should “stop interference in the affairs of Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, which all matter to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, and stop all attempts to “hold back China’s development by meddling in China’s internal affairs”. Fourth, The US should not “abuse the concept of national security”. Economic and trade issues should not be politicized. China welcomes US companies to invest in China and “it falls on both sides to provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory environment for each other’s companies”. Fifth, Yang called for restoring academic exchange related to Confucius Institutes.

Yang’s speech was characterized by an aggressive tone. It was as if he was forcing a defeated country to sign a treaty after a war. After he delivered the speech, the 14th episode of season 16 of the long-running American animated sitcom “South Park” went viral on the internet. The episode, entitled “Obama Wins”, mocked Barack Obama who was asked by the Chinese military to honor his promises after it helped Obama win the election.

Shortly after Yang’s speech, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on February 2 that the US will make sure it is “in lockstep with its allies and partners” before engaging with China. Prior to that, Psaki said Biden was patient enough with China, a comment later interpreted as “strategic patience”, and was repeated by a spokesperson of the State Department at a press conference held on the same day Psaki spoke.

Shortly before Blinken joined Biden’s administration, some people voiced doubts over his position on China, as well as that of three founders of the strategic advisory firm WestExec Advisors, who were senior officials under the Obama administration. WestExec Advisors excels in helping its clients enter the Chinese market. It claims to be able to draw up strategies to expand market access to China while preventing trade tensions between China and the US. Since taking office, Biden has signed a number of executive orders that favor the CCP, such as removing from the State Department’s website words related to threats posed by the CCP and 5G technology, prohibiting the federal government from describing Covid-19 as the “Chinese virus”, and postponing the ban on investment from Chinese military companies.

On February 1, Blinken declared his position on a number of foreign policy issues in an interview with NBC. He reiterated that compared with other countries, China poses the biggest challenges to the US, but he said Sino-US relations are highly complicated, as there is confrontation, competition and cooperation in some aspects. He stressed that regardless of what problems there are, the US needs to handle its relations with China from a strong rather than weak position. He also said the US welcomes Hongkongers to migrate to America. In effect, he was saying that is all the Biden administration can do for Hong Kong.

America’s major defeat in Myanmar coup

On February 4, Biden delivered his first foreign policy speech at the State Department. The speech was in the same vein as what Blinken has said. He emphasized that his administration will collaborate with US allies. He called China “the most serious competitor” and that the US will push back on China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property, and global governance, but that it is “ready to work with Beijing when it’s in America’s interest to do so”. That is different from Trump’s positioning China as a threat to US interests. Nevertheless, Biden’s intention to partner with the EU to go against China has been met with lukewarm response from France. On February 4, French President Emmanuel Macron said although the EU stands closer to Washington by virtue of shared values, it should not gang up on China with the US.

By looking back on history, we get a better idea of the present. Biden’s government has yet to unveil its China policy, but it has suffered a major geopolitical defeat regarding the military coup in Myanmar. China has even taken the opportunity afforded by the rigged election in Myanmar to remind the US not to forget the blatant fraud that happened in the 2020 US presidential election. All that has made the US look weak and lose face.

(He Qinglian, Chinese economist)

