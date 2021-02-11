In an interview on the 8th, senior media professional Jaw Shaw-Kong declared clearly that he would run for the presidency in 2024. Considering his announcement of returning to the Kuomintang (KMT) and his campaign for its chairmanship, his intention is getting clearer. This is the last fight in his political career. Whether he could make it “great again” is unclear, but at least he is going to “try again.” Although he doesn’t seem to have any advantage, as it is not easy to settle party bigwigs and convince different factions.

Jaw has never been sloppy in his work, and he is not too much bound by existing norms. As long as he is determined, there is little room for turning back. At that time, he left the KMT to found the New Party, splitting Pan-Blue voters with his bid to the mayorship of Taipei. Later he left politics to set up a broadcasting company and bought the Broadcasting Company of China as its chairman. All these decisions have shown his style of going it alone against all odds.

Han Kuo-Yu, Eric Chu, and even Hou You-Yi, Lu Shiow-yen, Johnny Chiang, etc. are all possible candidates for the KMT to compete for 2024. Faced with these bigwigs in the party, does Jaw have a competitive advantage?

In fact, it may not be true. In terms of momentum, Han and Chu may not necessarily lose to Jaw, especially when Han has the support of his fans with his considerable energy to mobilize. If Jaw and Han join forces, one goes for the chairmanship and the other for the presidency, they might be able to create a frenzy. However, if they both are after the presidency in the end, their conflict will arise sooner or later.

Dominance by one party with the pan-blue lacking leadership

Eric Chu also has his certain strength and the possible support from the potential ally Hou You-Yi. However, Chu is not a strong finisher, and he is still clouded by his last-minute replacement of Hung Hsiu-Chu a few years back. It might not be easy for him to consolidate the pan-blue coalition. Hou has the advantage of being a current mayor with local governance and considerable supporting rate, but there is still Chu in his way. Moreover, Hou will run for re-election next year. Once he succeeds, he will have to repeat Han’s story of campaigning while in office, which may be a difficult obstacle.

Lu Shiow-Yen’s situation is similar to Hou’s, and it is difficult for her to turn to the presidency immediately after being re-elected as mayor. As for Johnny Chiang, although he has the position of the current party chairman, he lacks political achievements and has little credentials in the party. His wish to gather supports from all factions still seems impossible right now.

Therefore, when Jaw explained clearly his personal political intentions and development trajectory, I believe that everyone is most concerned about why he would do this, and how he does his calculations.

Jaw was born in 1950 and is over 70 years old, at the age of “doing what the heart desires without overstepping any bounds” according to Confucius. The greatest interest and ambition in his life is politics, and now what his “heart desires” is of course still politics. After failing to run for the mayor of Taipei that year, he left politics to find another path very likely because the political climate in Taiwan was not fit for his development. Why? It’s because of the influence of Lee Teng-Hui, Ma Ying-Jeou, and James Soong.

The foundation of Jaw’s rise was his opposition against Lee Teng-Hui, which was also the foundation for the rise of the New Party that year. The anti-Lee sentiment took away part of the support of the KMT, but it also created an opportunity for Lee to consolidate local powers. Even the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at that time could hardly compete with Lee, and it was impossible for Jaw to compete with Lee. After Lee, local powers gradually moved closer to Chen Shui-Bian, and the KMT centered around Ma Ying-Jeou, and the other pan-blue supporters gathered towards James Soong’s People First Party. Jaw thus became “commander loner.” This is the reason why he must hide his capacity.

But the situation has changed after 2020. Tsai Ing-Wen of the DPP not only won re-election smoothly but also created a political environment with complete control of the government. Not only do they control the Presidential Palace, the Legislative Yuan, the Executive Yuan, but also the power at the Judicial Yuan and the Examination Yuan. This is the ground of what Jaw said, that the DPP has created a political environment for yet another “one-party dominance.”

Faced with this situation, the KMT seems to be caught in a helpless dilemma. Their political advancement and defense at the Legislative Yuan are not impressive, and even their basic role of supervision is also played without power or luster. Pan-blue supporters see them as a party beyond help. That’s the reason why the DPP’s supporting rate has slightly dropped, but the KMT has not gained much support.

On the other hand, because the KMT is about to re-elect its chairman this summer with the leadership to be restructured, different competitions are lurking and somewhat giving people a feeling that no one is really in charge and that there is no central command. This creates a stage for people with political momentum and experience like Jaw. To be more specific, it is a situation where there is no commander, ideal for the comeback for a political warrior like Jaw.

Propaganda to create momentum within the party

Jaw doesn’t seem to have generated much discussion since he announced his return to the party and his bid for the chairmanship. He hasn’t even gained any advantage with the attempt to create positive expectations within the party. Perhaps this is why Jaw further stated that he will run for president. These waves of propaganda are good for him to build up momentum.

However, after all, the KMT is a big party that started from organizations with a lot of rules. This is probably not what Jaw could manager to steer as a loner from the outside. It’s worth our observation whether he would have his way.

(Chu Chao-Hsiang, Professor of the Graduate Institute of Political Science at National Taiwan Normal University)

