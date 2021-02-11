What would China look like without media censorship and the Great Firewall? A new social media platform named Clubhouse has recently given us a glimpse of the power of free speech in China.

For a few days, Clubhouse was the go-to platform for uncensored conversations on sensitive topics such as forced labor in Xinjiang and human rights in Tibet. But like many other apps, it was soon blocked in China, and one can only use VPN to access it now. Over the weekend, I binged on the app—listening to Uyghurs sharing their experiences and Chinese talking about all the deeds their government had done.

The discussions took place peacefully just with some Little Pinks occasionally barging in.

There were participants of Han Chinese, one of whom at first politely expressed a few words of sympathy at what had been happening in Hong Kong and Xinjinang, but went on saying that he was not fully convinced by anyone that the persecution in Xinjiang was real, nor did he think that Beijing had done anything wrong. But as more and more Uyghurs and others who had suffered shared what they had gone through, some Han Chinese were convinced, and were all shocked. Most of them knew something was going on in the region, but they had never expected it to be so devastating. One Han Chinese living in Xinjiang apologized to Uyghurs for not doing enough to protect them on the scene. Some who were sceptical at first turned fully supportive of the Uyghurs. And of course, there were some who still refused to acknowledge the facts, and insisted that re-education was for the sake of public safety and human rights violations were fake news.

I was amazed by everyone’s deliberate effort to really listen to and understand each other. Yes, there were debates and arguments, and people shouted at each other. But then we became self-correcting, and reminded each other to be respectful and treasure such a rare and valuable occasion—to speak to each other without the Great Firewall in place.

On the one hand, I saw how self-censorship worked— when some participants spat out sensitive words, they told each other not to say them again; on the other hand, I heard their instinctive desire to speak out and be heard.

Beijing did not only block Clubhouse, but also the occasion to communicate freely, without self- and state-censorship. This is what the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) is afraid of: our capability to resolve conflicts through a dialogue, our ability to convince each other through a conversation, our capacity to be sympathetic, and our power to make connections.

These aptitudes are fundamentally challenging the existence of the CCP regime—any of the above can shake the false sense of legitimacy they have been trying to build for decades. This is why Beijing is afraid of free speech and an open internet.

We often say that there is no freedom of speech in China and we see people who speak out arrested or put under house arrest. The arrest itself is actually a means of creating fear. After all, the most effective control is not to put everyone in jail, but to silence them, and make them engage in self-censorship.

Sometimes, it is comforting to know that others are also living in constant fear for you are not the only one frightened by the government. And there are still people who choose to speak up. The only way out is not to kowtow to the people in power. I guess everyone who was in the rooms on Clubhouse was afraid—afraid of being arrested for saying anything wrong. Yet they still chose to do so, telling each other what had happened to them and how they felt.

(Glacier Kwong, born and raised in Hong Kong, became a digital rights and political activist at the age of 15. She is currently pursuing her PhD in Law and working on the course for Hong Kong in Germany. Her work has been published on Washington Post, TIME, etc.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play