Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said he is “duty-bound” to get the Constitution, Basic Law and Hong Kong’s constitutional status mentioned in school education. Problems caused by mainland developments can be discussed at schools, but he stressed that the discussion must be based on facts, so that students are able to analyze it sensibly according to naked truths.

Our dear Secretary, may I raise my hand and ask you questions? It is amazing that you said problems caused by mainland developments can be discussed at schools. Can I ask whether the story of Li Wenliang can be mentioned in class?

Who’s Li Wenliang? Dubbed by the central government “martyr”, he is supposed to be a positive figure the story of whom can be discussed. But why on the 1st anniversary of his passing away did the media on the mainland not mention his story? Why were handouts put up by the public on the mainland for mourning Li Wenliang instantly torn into bits? Is mourning for a martyr not allowed in the Republic? But why are there grand open mourning ceremonies for martyrs in the war against Japan? Why are events concerning Li Wenliang worrying? Are martyrs in the war against Japan ranked higher than other martyrs? Why are other martyrs in the battle against the pandemic openly commended? Which media dare to put up a feature story to commemorate Li Wenliang? But he is an officially recognized martyr!

Our dear Secretary, how do we appraise the influence brought about by Li Wenliang on the fight against the plague? If students find their “national identity” from Li Wenliang, and are convinced a Chinese has to be proud of oneself as Li Wenliang was, will they violate national policy? Will they be shielded and hidden?

How does one learn from Li Wenliang? Did he “whistle” on WeChat for safeguarding “national security”? Or did he “jeopardize” national security?

What about if students ask why citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who had reported Wuhan coronavirus epidemic conditions, was jailed. How did her coverage work become “trouble-making”? Secretary Yeung said there is no absolute advantage or disadvantage in either the mainland or Hong Kong judicial system. As Zhang Zhan appeared shackled on trial, what characteristic and advanced aspect of the mainland judicial system did it illustrate?

Biology under the curriculum outline requests students to understand “the importance attached by the country to the people’s health”. Secretary Yeung, how can we draw such a conclusion from Li Wenliang and Zhang Zhan?

Li Wenliang’s famous dictum: “A healthy society is not supposed to have only one voice. " So, I have one more question in passing: Is it a breach of the National Security Law? Thanks.

