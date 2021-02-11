For a couple of years, Russia was away from the spotlight, just when it relapsed into authoritarianism. But it has caught the world’s attention recently. Under Vladimir Putin’s seemingly iron-fisted rule, the country has once again seen the eruption of large-scale political protests. This new wave of demonstrates is led by Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader who was arrested immediately after he returned to Russia on 17th of January.

His arrest triggered a wave of nationwide protests that has continued over the past few weeks. Who is Navalny? How has he become the headache of Putin?

Navalny was in fact no amateur politician. He entered politics as early as in 2013, when he ran for mayor of Moscow. Over his career as an opposition politician for nearly ten years, he has demonstrated some qualities as a leader. First, opposition leaders in different countries have a common problem. It is that proponents of different ideas are normally unable or unwilling to have dialogues – let alone cooperate - with people of other ideas. This is the case in China and Venezuela, and Russia is no exception. But Navalny is tolerant towards different views, and he is accepted by people from different camps. He once said that he would accept support from “nationalists, liberals, the left, the Greens, vegans and Martians”. When campaigning, he not only called on his supporters to support himself, but also encouraged them to vote for any other party, as long as it is not the party of Putin’s.

Widespread support from young people

Second, Navalny is a resourceful political leader. When tackling Putin’s authoritarian rule, he knows how to make his adversary hurt. Navalny rose into prominence in the opposition camp in the 2011 State Duma election because his strategy was simple but powerful, i.e., a straightforward and combative slogan. He criticized Putin’s United Russia Party for being “a party made up of frauds and thieves”, which tied in with most Russian people’s anger at corruption and democracy in retreat and hit his opponent where it hurt most. There was a political debate during which the spokesperson of the United Russia Party made a Freudian slip by saying that “a party made up of frauds and thieves is still better than a party made up of murderers, robbers and rapists”, thus acknowledging Navalny’s description of the party. That was as laughable as it was lamentable.

In that State Duma election, Putin’s party suffered a major setback thanks to the public opinion offensive led by Navalny. Strictly speaking, Navalny was already Putin’s headache ten years ago. His recent risky return to Russia has also been a successful strategy. As the incident had already generated global attention, Putin only triggered an even greater wave of protests and international pressure by holding Navalny in custody. Had Putin refrained from jailing him, Navalny would be even more active in Russia’s protest movements. Even a seasoned politician like Putin is now caught between a rock and a hard place.

Ten years have passed, and today Navalny is even more sophisticated. What is treasurable is that he does not hold on to outdated ideas. He actively moves with the times and has become an opposition leader extremely skillful in using the internet as a tool for confrontation. Thanks to his and his team’s operations, many young Russians have used TikTok to publicize protests. They have even replaced Putin’s portraits in classroom with Navalny’s. Threads tagged “#freeNavalny” and “#23January” have been read by more than 200 million people. While Putin has a longstanding monopoly in traditional media such as TV, he is now facing new challenges from the internet, a battlefield where Navalny has an advantage.

Lastly, Navalny is an extremely strong-willed leader. He was determined to return to Russia after nearly losing his life to poison. Such courage has allowed him to attract even more supporters. Navalny is not afraid of the even more difficult challenges lying ahead of him. As soon as he was arrested after returning to Russia, he published a statement on IG vowing that he would not commit suicide and thanking citizens for organizing campaigns in his support. When he was being transferred out of a police station, he told his supporters that the only thing they had to fear was “fear itself”. His team published a pre-recorded video on social media, in which Navalny said that what the Russian authorities worried most was citizens taking to the streets. He called on his supporters not to be afraid but to take to the streets for themselves and the future.

The emergence of such a seasoned, resourceful, determined political leader who is widely supported by young people and who can unite the opposition camp will, I believe, shake the foundations of Putin’s rule.

(Wang Dan is founder of the think tank Dialogue China.)

