by Fong Yuen

Biden’s speech at the Department of State set a tone for the U.S.-China relations that China is “our most serious competitor.” Along with his previous suggestions of “strategic patience” and “multilateralism,” they have formed the three pillars of Biden’s foreign policy.

He said China poses direct challenges to U.S. prosperity, security, and democratic values. He and his government will confront China’s problem with the economy, human rights, intellectual property, etc., and counter its aggressive, coercive action. They will maintain America’s military superiority, defend democratic values, invest in advanced technology, and restore America’s vital security partnership.

It sounds like Biden has covered everything and is very determined and confident. The problem is, how is he going to achieve all that?

“The most serious competitor” is only a step away from Trump’s “the biggest threat.” If “the most serious competitor” is not “the biggest threat,” then “the biggest threat” would not exist in the world. No one wants to lose against the competitor. If the competitor has progressed to “the most serious” level, this competitor must be “the biggest threat.” Biden’s new definition of the CCP is only another way of saying the same thing without any other meaning.

“Strategic patience,” a phrase invented by Biden’s government, seems mysterious. Unfortunately, so far we have only seen “patience” but none of the “strategy.” “Patience” emphasizes that things should be done slowly. But if there is no strategy, patience would only be tolerating and allowing the bad to grow. How hard is it for a government to have patience? When it does nothing, then it has patience. The problem is not whether the government has the patience or not, but whether it has a winning strategy while being patient. Patience is only meaningful with a strategy. Without a strategy, patience is just another word for incompetence.

“Multilateralism” is a response Biden has for Trump’s “America First,” his way of “rectifying the wrongs” of Trump’s policies. But it is not about the slogan but how it is done. According to the news, the U.S. will meet Japan, Australia, and India to discuss their united China policy, which could be the first step of “multilateralism.” There is still room to play between these three countries and the CCP, so they are relatively easy to rope in. The Five Eyes alliance countries also have more consensus basis. But it would be a difficult task when trying to group the EU and ASEAN.

French President Macron recently publicly said that the EU could no longer follow the U.S. and gang up on the CCP. Even when Biden halted the decision on withdrawing troops from Germany, the EU is having none of it. It shows that the U.S. status has fallen. From the ASEAN perspective, the CCP is a strong neighbor, and it would be risky to work against it. It is hard to have a consensus among countries that have a different stance. The CCP has the advantage in every international organization after spending years working on it, and the U.S. has lost out a big chunk of its sphere of influence. If Biden does not use any effective tactics to regain some lost territory within a short time, his “multilateralism” will remain a slogan.

Trump has done everything he could to counter-attack the CCP. The effect is significant, and the CCP has nearly lost severely. If Biden continues with the same approach, that means he agrees with Trump’s “biggest threat” saying; if he goes the opposite way, the consequence would be hurting his competitiveness. It would also go against his saying “the most serious competitor,” and he would not be able to face the Congress and the American people.

So it is not about what definition Biden made and what concept he suggested, but what he could do. Trump has made a big turnaround on the world’s situation, stopped the CCP’s world expansion and its infiltration in the U.S. Trump has no “patience” but plenty of timely and effective strategies. Although they are “unilateral,” but they worked. If Biden wants to contribute anything, it would not be up to his patience but his ability.

Three big carrier strike groups of the U.S. military have been deployed to the Asia Pacific region. It is a strategic deterrence to the CCP, but the carrier can come and go. If it could not stop the CCP from invading and harassing Taiwan, it would only be a show. The U.S. has only verbally criticized when the Myanmar military coup happened. It could not change the situation. Guyana allowed Taiwan to set up an office there but went back on its word after a day. It proves that the U.S. cannot even control a small country at its front door. The new government officials refuse to confirm whether Huawei will be on the sanction list, which shows their lack of courage. All of these are bad signs and indicate that Biden’s foreign policy is not currently going anywhere.

Competition is a type of threat, and a threat is also a type of competition. When the competition gets to “the most serious” stage and still does not cause any threat, it is no longer a competition. We might as well sit down and have a cup of tea, shake hands, take a photo and all get along. Biden’s foreign affairs have stumbled at the starting line, and it does not look optimistic at all.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play