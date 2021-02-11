In recent years, I have been exploring US stocks from different sectors. For even for stocks from the old economy, as long as there are new economic elements and the company vision can be turned into potential profit, the share price can still buck the trend amid the Covid-19 pandemic and hit record highs. A good example is Disneyland. Its share price plummeted from a high of USD150 at the beginning of last year to USD85 in March 2020. But in the last quarter, it hit a high again. The other day, it set a new record of USD190.

Because of the pandemic, many Disneylands have to close their doors and production of the Walt Disney Studios’ big-budget films has to be suspended. But Disney can still make profits thanks to its paid streaming platform. In late 2019, the company launched Disney+. The streaming service then attracted more than 80 million users in the space of one year. Only Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video outperform it with 200 million and 150 million users respectively. Although Disney+ is still running at a loss, investors are more hopeful that the number of its users will grow more than they are worried about the temporary closure of Disneylands.

Another stock from the old economy that has made great gains is, surprisingly, the New York Times. Its stock price has been growing for four consecutive years, from USD13 in 2017 to USD51 in late 2020, amounting to nearly a three-fold increase. In 2020 alone, the share price went up by more than 60 percent. As part of the traditional media, which is regarded as a sunset industry, the New York Times owes its success to its subscription model.

Because of the US election and the pandemic, the number of the New York Times’ US and overseas subscribers has shot up. In the last quarter, 627,000 new users have signed up, exceeding all analysts’ expectations. In 2020 alone, the daily has 2.3 million more new subscribers, a rate rivaled by almost no news publication in the world.

In 2011, the New York Times launched an online subscription service, which then courted much criticism. That year, the paper had 1.1 million subscribers and the digital version 400,000. In the four years that followed, around 200,000 new subscribers signed up for the online service every year. By the end of 2015, it had 1.3 million online subscribers, surpassing for the first time the number of subscribers of the hard copy, which stood at one million. A turning point came for the digital version in 2016, when Donald Trump ran for the US presidential election and the number of online subscribers rose sharply by 500,000 to 1.8 million. In the several years that followed, the annual growth rate for online subscription has been more than 30 percent.

In the last quarter, the management said the New York Times reached two milestones last year: the revenue from the online version surpassed that from the printed version, and the revenue from online subscriptions has become the paper’s biggest source of income. The New York Times’ goal is to have more than 10 million subscribers by 2025. I’m not saying readers should snap up this stock, given that the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of the company is tipped to be 53 in 2021 and 41 in 2022. This is a stock that belongs to the old economy but one that has the price of a typical stock from the new economy. At least I will not buy it at the current price. But then compared with other media stocks whose PE ratio has not evolved, the New York Times has a much higher odds of winning.

P.S.

I still remember that two years ago, Jimmy Lai drew on the experience of the New York Times and insisted that the Apple Daily had to adopt a paid subscription model. At the time, many people, me included, were not sure about that. But as it turns out, he made the right decision. Paid subscription is a way out not only for the Apple Daily but also other media outlets.

Add oil, Mr Lai. May peace be with the good people.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play