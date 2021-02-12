The other day the Court of Final Appeal (CFA) ruled on the government’s challenge against Jimmy Lai’s bail granted by the High Court. One only has to read a few paragraphs of the CFA’s lengthy judgement to see how the judges kowtowed to the authorities quickly and deeply. Those in power are always right, and human rights and the rule of law are merely decorations.

The judgment contains 81 paragraphs and one-third covers the resolution of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC) and the process of enacting the National Security Law (NSL) in Hong Kong. It unambiguously accepts the “constitutional basis”. It is stated in the judgment that because the NSL was enacted by the NPCSC in accordance with the Basic Law, the CFA has no right to review whether the NSL’s provisions are in accordance with the Basic Law. It also acknowledges the NSL’s “special status”. In other words, as long as the NPCSC claims what it does is “in accordance with the law”, even when black is turned into right and two plus two equals five, the CFA will accept it all.

All this stems from the CFA’s “self-correction” in the 1999 right of abode case, in which it was declared that the CFA had no right to review alleged violations of the constitution. Afterwards, the NPCSC “interpreted” the Basic Law numerous times, effectively invalidating the “final appeal” character of the CFA, since it had been shown that the NPCSC has unlimited power to overturn the CFA’s rulings. In the judgment on Lai’s case, the judges were keen to judge the case from the perspective of those in power. In the ruling, they provided the background of the enactment of the NSL, saying it was drawn up because social order had been seriously and persistently disrupted and that the authority of the SAR and Chinese governments had been challenged. The description is unnecessary. The background understood by the judges is totally the point of view of those in power rather than the perspective of human rights and justice. The judgement also heavily quotes the NPCSC’s “explanation” and “address” (paragraphs 12 to 15, 18 and 21). The ruling is made based on what is not stated in the law.

The judgment also briefly mentioned Hongkongers’ fundamental freedoms and the principle of presumption of innocence, but that was just paying lip service. The text that follows indicates these principles have been ignored.

From presumption of innocence to throwing the innocent into jail

According to the judgment, the CFA accepts that there is a new and stricter bail threshold under the NSL, and that the starting point for judging whether a defendant in an NSL case can be released on bail is that no bail is granted. It confirms that the starting point is different from that related to the Criminal Procedure Ordinance. The criteria for granting bail have therefore been changed. It was decided that the judge who previously granted bail to Lai had made a wrong judgment, so that the DOJ won the appeal. Eventually the judges’ decision could see the principle of “presumption of innocence” turned into “innocence in jail” for NSL cases, and suspects could be detained for a long time without being granted bail. That would go against the rule of law. Take the 50 politicians who were arrested for their involvement in the 2020 primaries as an example. Even though there is scanty evidence of them violating the NSL, and they will not get to take part in more primaries to “violate the NSL again”, if the DOJ insists on prosecuting them, they would not be able to prove that they will not violate other provisions under the NSL. Consequently, they would not be granted bail.

Having accepted that the CFA has no right to review the NPCSC’s decision, the CFA refuted certain technical grounds of the Department of Justice (DOJ). For example, it argued that in deciding whether bail is granted to a defendant, factors such as the conditions for granting bail can be considered, and that when judges decide whether a defendant will continue to harm national security after being released on bail, acts jeopardizing national security that have not been legislated should not be taken into account. That seems to make the CFA look like it has autonomy and authority, but refuting those technical details is just too lame.

With the CFA kneeling to the authorities, the supreme power of the prosecution can hardly be challenged. Indeed, the upcoming first NSL trial of which the DOJ is the prosecution will not have a jury. The grounds cited by the DOJ is “protection of personal safety of jurors” and the “possibility of obstruction of law”. This is baffling and suspicious. Obviously, the DOJ is worried that the result of case can hardly be controlled with ordinary people being the referees. So, it has handed over everything to national security judges.

How are judges assigned to handle NSL cases manipulated? Note that the judges assigned by the chief executive to preside over such cases have a term of only one year and that the list of judges is not publicized. It is also not known when they take office. Keeping things under wraps has the advantage of preventing the public from suspecting that judges are manipulated by the authorities. When everything happens furtively, the public cannot immediately recognize which judges have been eliminated for their allegedly poor performance and which get to stay on permanently because of their “brilliant and brave” performance. And it will not be easy to establish a system to reward or punish judges, so that party committee secretaries can control things through the puppet chief executive. It will only take two to three years of reshuffling and testing judges to form a group of absolutely loyal national security judges. If there is no such conspiracy, why don’t the authorities keep things transparent?

If the rule of law is a matter of confrontation between the prosecution and the defense, the Committee for Safeguarding National Security is always the host who sets the rules, controls the rules of games, manipulates the referees, keeps appealing if a game is lost, changes the venue if things go wrong, sends certain people to mainland China and restarts the game. The law, therefore, is just cosmetic. Tamed like a lamb, the CFA has bade farewell to the rule of law that it used to cherish and is happily hailing a new order.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

