Now that the pro-democracy camp has gone into hibernation, local establishment figures have the luxury to turn some of their guns against what appears to be an emerging rival from within the ranks of the pro-Beijing circles.

Formed last May, the Bauhinia Party has been portrayed as a threat to the existing local pro-establishment forces which had met their Waterloo in the District Council elections in 2019. Unlike all others in the political spectrum, Bauhinia was conceived by Chinese Mainlanders working in financial institutions in Hong Kong.

The party has yet to announce its manifesto and launch a recruitment drive. One of its three founders, Charles Wong Chau-chi, last week told Stand News that Bauhinia would start operating around the Chinese New Year holidays. Wong runs a securities and private equity firm. He used to work in the derivatives and securities units of Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and BNP Paribas. He also held financial positions in General Electric and McKinsey & Co.

Born in Guangzhou, Wong has an impeccable academic credential. He holds a degree in Economics and International Relations from Pomona College and a Master’s in Public Policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He also studied political history at St. Antony’s College, Oxford University and is a graduate of the United World College in the US.

That shining CV, however, has been used against him and his party.

Speaking in a Vlog on Master Insight, former president of the Legislative Council Jasper Tsang Yak-sing painted the Bauhinia Party as being overrated. “Why would the Central Government place more trust in these Haigui, Hong Kong drifters than the home-grown, traditional patriots?” asked Tsang, who is the founding chairman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. Over the past 28 years, the DAB has matured into the biggest political party in the territory with about 45,000 members. It has recently mounted a campaign to “Reform Hong Kong for Stability, Equality and Prosperity.”

Haigui means “returned from overseas.” It refers to mainland Chinese elites who have graduated from well-known foreign universities and have come back to work in China. The media has highlighted such a common trait of the Bauhinia initiators.

Meanwhile, China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong has recently gone through a major reshuffle to cope with the latest developments in the SAR. The shake-up has reportedly involved half of the mission’s 460-strong establishment.

Some of these officials have recently sought local bigwigs’ views on a range of Hong Kong topics, including the Bauhinia Party. That turned out to be a godsend for some backstabbing.

Some of those approached in private are said to have taken Tsang’s public comments to the next level. Their main line of attack was to question the Bauhinia founders’ class background.

It was argued that if their hearts were with the motherland, they would have returned to the Mainland to serve the country rather than advancing Western financial interests in Hong Kong.

The Bauhinia leaders were likened to compradors in the Qing Dynasty who served foreign masters to skim off China while making a fortune for themselves in the process. They are said to be opportunists taking advantage of the chaotic political situation, smooth talking themselves into power by projecting an image of having close ties with those in power in Beijing. The fact that Bauhinia has come up with a membership target of 250,000 was cited as evidence that its leaders, not unlike other iBankers, tend to overstate their case just to impress.

Some local figures also reminded the Chinese officials that having a coterie of Haigui elites at center stage in Hong Kong would not work to Beijing’s advantage. Their logic is that if Hong Kongers had made a mess of the place, they only had themselves to blame. It would be a case of Hong Kong people failing to administer Hong Kong after all. However, it would be a different story should the Bauhinia Party be placed in a position of influence and then failed. Hong Kongers would then hold the Mainlanders and Beijing responsible.

In their final analysis, the Bauhinia Party should neither be trusted or be entrusted with any meaningful role. When it comes to infighting, the vested interests certainly know where and how to hit.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

