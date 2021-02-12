The Court of Final Appeal (CFA) handed down a written judgment upholding the appeal of the Department of Justice (DoJ) against Jimmy Lai’s bail granted by the High Court. The CFA ruling pointed out that while both paragraph 2 in Article 42 of the National Security Law (NSL) and section 9G of the Criminal Procedure Ordinance (CPO) deny bail on the basis of the risk that the defendant may commit an offense while on bail, the former focuses on the risk that the defendant will continue to commit acts endangering national security if he is granted bail. The CFA stated that the grounds for granting bail are very different. Section 9G of the CPO is based on the principles of presumption of innocence and the right to liberty; whereas section 42(2) of the NSL has created a specific exception to this presumption, which stipulates that no bail shall be granted unless the judge has “sufficient grounds for believing that the suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.” Clearly, the NSL provision imposes a stricter threshold.

Simply put, there are two systems of criminal offenses in Hong Kong. For non-national security offenses, the defendant has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with normal criminal proceedings, and the court should grant bail unless the prosecution has sufficient grounds to believe that the defendant will abscond or continue to commit crimes. In the case of national security offenses, however, the court shall not grant bail unless the defense can prove that the defendant will not continue to be a national security threat if released on bail. One common law, two separate criminal systems.

The second system that will be divided into two as a result of the NSL, after the judiciary, will be in the education sector. The national security education guidelines issued by Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung stipulate that schools need to set up national security education working groups and establish national security education officers to monitor political activities in schools, formulate strategies and measures to prevent and deal with political or other illegal activities on campus, and submit reports regularly to school sponsoring bodies. Schools will be required to submit annual reports to school governance authorities and staff starting in November next year. Will the national security system in schools be managed by the original education sector or by the national security and law enforcement system?

The current implementation of the national security law is fraught with uncertainty, which poses the fatal blow to the international financial center. In 2003, during the discussion on the legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law, it was originally established that the NSL should comply with the common law principles, that is, one cannot be criminalized on the basis of ideas and opinions. Nowadays, Hong Kong can simply apply the Burmese model, using dictatorial tactics to detain media professionals, academics, politicians and businessmen, without the need for any legal basis nor the need for five judges in wigs to handle the case with great fuss. Clearly, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants to preserve Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center, but this requires international recognition of the existence of one country, two systems in the city. However, given the current state of affairs, the international community has lost all confidence in Hong Kong and generally sees no fundamental difference between Hong Kong and Burma. Of course, on the surface, there is still a common law system, a civil service system, a professional education system, and privately run media outlets, but in reality, it is a sham because these systems have been eroded by NSL. This is not something that can be salvaged by appointing Nicolas Aguzin, Chairman and CEO for J.P. Morgan in the Asia Pacific, as the next chief executive of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). Even though the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the HKEX are both led by foreigners, the judges of the CFA continue to wear wigs to hear cases, and the English newspaper “South China Morning Post” continues to be published, in the eyes of the international community, all of them have become a part of the show.

Just how long can a society that is more rigid and stricter than Singapore maintain its status as an international financial center? The city that historically had become an international financial center in Asia was Shanghai during the Republic of China, and its collapse happened just overnight!

(Lau Sai Leung, political commentator)

