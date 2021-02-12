This year has so far been a tough year for Hong Kong people, but we still harbor a sense of hope as we welcome the Year of the Ox. As the coronavirus pandemic and the ban on social gatherings are still ongoing, many of my friends decided to reach for the phone or switch to Zoom to celebrate the Chinese New Year with others instead of paying home visits. A professional person said that during the holiday the main topics to be discussed among friends will “invariably be immigration, flight departure dates and whether they have found a school for their children”. The source also noted that those who are interested in these topics are not only “old Hongkongers”. Some “new Hongkongers” (mainland Chinese migrants who now have permanent residency in Hong Kong) he knows are also interested in Canada’s “lifeboat” scheme. “A few new young Hongkongers who have just become permanent residents are also keen to apply,” he said.

The professional person pointed out that the UK’s BNO visa scheme is applicable to BNO passport holders only. “One can actually figure out how many people are eligible to apply for the scheme. It is not for those born after 1997 or new migrants to Hong Kong.” On the other hand, Canada’s lifeboat program is open to holders of Hong Kong SAR passports. “The coverage is wider than the BNO visa scheme and it may attract more Hongkongers. But it seems Beijing hasn’t criticized the Canadian scheme.”

Open to SAR passport holders

The source noted that since the Canadian scheme is open to SAR passport holders, young people born after 1997 as well as some new Hongkongers can also benefit from it. His company has recently received inquiries from some new Hongkongers about the scheme to see if they are eligible. “Many of these people are highly educated and young. Some of them didn’t want to go back to the mainland after finishing studies abroad but had no means to migrate. So they moved to Hong Kong and eventually became Hongkongers. Now that Canada has this migration scheme with such relaxing rules, they surely want to give it a go.” Compared with Hongkongers, the new Hongkongers have a stronger social network abroad - they may have relatives and classmates living overseas, according to the source. “They may even stand a higher chance of landing a job in Canada,” he said, adding that the Canadian scheme may end up attracting more young Hong Kong talents than the BNO scheme.

I will be off during the Chinese New Year and back on January 22. Here I wish all readers a safe and happy Year of the Ox. All the best!

