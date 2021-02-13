Not long ago, one of the most boring and overlooked clause of almost any commercial contract was something grandiosely headed the ‘governing law and jurisdiction’ clause. Indeed, you may have even caught a glimpse of this heading as you quickly flipped to the signing page as it normally resides just above where your lawyers would have helpfully stuck one of those red and yellow ‘Sign Here’ Post-it Notes. If you did bother to read it, you would have seen that it mentioned that the contract will be to be subject to Hong Kong law and the jurisdiction of the Hong Kong courts. Or it may have included an arbitration clause specifying that Hong Kong would be the place or “seat” of the arbitration. In those days, you could bet that these clauses were copied-and-pasted from the last contract your lawyer prepared for a similar transaction or from a standard template, without nary a thought. Little precious time of busy business professionals (and their lawyers) would be devoted to rewriting or negotiating this clause.

Regrettably, this is no longer the case. The recent chatter among the business circles in Hong Kong follows some very prominent headlines revealing that international businesses are considering writing Hong Kong out from their contracts. Even to an astute bystander, this may seem of little real-world consequence to Hong Kong. But such a potential shift strikes at the heart of Hong Kong’s place as an international business center.

In the world of cross-border commerce, companies need a safe place to park their contracts and resolve any problems that may arise. Just as companies need to choose a venue to raise capital and headquarter their operations, similarly companies need to know what system of laws will apply to their contractual rights and obligations. Equally important, companies also need to know that if one day they have a dispute with a business partner, they need to know where to go to resolve their dispute.

It is no surprise that in answer to these two questions, English law and the courts of England and Wales are globally preferred, closely followed by New York Law and the courts of New York state, which arises from and self-reinforces their global status as financial centers. In parallel, over the last three decades, Hong Kong law and Hong Kong courts have followed as Hong Kong has risen as the pre-eminent financial hub in the Asia Pacific. It is also no surprise that all three share a Common Law heritage, which is the legal system of choice for international business.

However, as business has become more global and litigation has become more expensive, it is less practical to use courts in London, New York, or even Hong Kong to resolve contractual disputes. This has led to the increasing use of arbitration – which is essentially a private system of resolving disputes. It is often viewed as a faster and cheaper option than on local courts and, most importantly, it is confidential - so parties do not need to worry about having to air out their dirty laundry in public.

This has led to Hong Kong’s prominence in the dispute resolution, particularly international commercial arbitration. Even if the contract or the businesses involved have very little connection to Hong Kong, the commercial parties would select the governing law to be Hong Kong law and to seat the arbitration in Hong Kong. A relevant analogy is to how businesses with little actual business in Hong Kong choose to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, because it provides a ready access to deep and liquid capital markets. In both cases, the choice of Hong Kong results in immeasurable real-world benefits to the city. It brings business leaders from across the globe here, as well as lawyers and a host of other professional service providers and experts to Hong Kong and it means our professional services sector punches well above its weight in terms of contribution to the overall economy.

However, just as commercial parties are free to choose any place to do their cross-border business, they are also free to choose any governing law and jurisdiction and any other venue for their arbitrations. And businesses have many options open to them. The 1958 New York Convention, which allows the arbitral award made in one country to be recognized and enforced in another country, has 166 signatory states. This plethora of choices means countries compete to be the preferred ‘seat’ of choice for commercial deals.

Naturally, there are many factors that parties consider when selecting their seat of arbitration and I have entire textbooks on my shelf written solely on the choice of venue in international arbitration. However, few would argue that the primary consideration in terms of the choice of governing law and seat is where both parties trust that the legal system will be fair, independent, and neutral in handling their dispute. This is because even though arbitration is a private dispute resolution process, it very much still requires judicial assistance from that seat’s laws and courts to support the arbitration process.

This brings me back to the recent kerfuffle. For many years, Hong Kong has been one of the top three choices for seat of arbitration globally. That’s why those ephemeral thoughts of international bankers made the global headlines and caused panic amongst professional bodies and institutions, as there is a genuine concern now about whether parties can trust the Hong Kong Court system to be fair, independent and neutral in handling their disputes. Particularly for China-related disputes and those involving state-owned enterprises. It appears that parties now fear Hong Kong judges will be swayed to rule in favor of Beijing’s side. Whether or not this is the case in actuality is beside the point, the perception is itself enough to have people looking for alternative seats at the time of signing the contract. Similarly, for long term contracts, businesses do not want to subject their contracts that might be on foot for 5 or 10 or more years to be subject to an increasingly unstable legal system that is subject to political interference. Legal systems that are susceptible to be fundamentally amended overnight, as we saw with the introduction of the National Security Law, are not attractive at all to business who craves certainty. Indeed, the very purpose of arbitration is to avoid these risks!

This is not to say that Hong Kong is doomed, or that Hong Kong law is entirely irrelevant to the business community. In fact, I agree with the Secretary for Justice, the Law Society of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre when they came out in defense of Hong Kong last week. There are still many good reasons to choose and keep Hong Kong in your contracts, including the Government’s efforts to enhance the recognition and enforceability of Hong Kong arbitral awards in Mainland China through mutual recognition arrangements. These afford genuine advantages to us that other seats cannot replicate, yet.

However, we cannot deny that the National Security Law last year has had a chilling effect on the business community both local and overseas, and cemented doubts as to ‘One Country-Two Systems’ as well as raising questions about the independence of Hong Kong’s judiciary. The constant and increasingly frequent shifting ground on what is acceptable and what is not, the persecution of opposition voices, and the lecturing the judiciary by China’s State Media has caused much angst and uncertainty which outweigh all other advantages that Hong Kong might have over London or New York or any other seat in Asia.

All this talk about writing Hong Kong law out of commercial transactions reminds me of those gigantic collapsing glaciers splitting off the artic shelf, falling and melting into the Artic Ocean. Just as those images cause alarm for climate scientists, reports of business leaders choosing a different governing law, jurisdiction, and seat of arbitration in a small clause at the end of a lengthy contract is equally shocking for Hong Kong lawyers. Not because it signals that the worst has already arrived, but rather because both portend much, much worse to come if things continue as they are.

(Davyd Wong is a practising solicitor, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, the founder of Pro Bono HK, and a member of the Council of the Hong Kong Law Society. He can be contacted at www.davydwong.com. The opinions expressed here are his alone, and do not constitute professional advice of any kind.)

