Though at the beginning of another Chinese New Year one expects crackdown on Hong Kong’s freedoms to slow down, the totalitarian regime wastes no time in silencing Hong Kong, not just by targeting the so-called opposition voices, but also replacing what the city currently has with fake harmony. No sooner had the National Security Law (NSL) been imposed in the second half of 2020 than the citywide crackdown in Hong Kong began, and things have since been getting worse. With this new “evil tool” being imposed on Hong Kong, the deterioration of human rights situation in Hong Kong has become a prolonged nightmare - all things have been failing, when it comes to defending the core values Hong Kong used to hold dear, and bad news have been coming. The very pragmatic Hong Kong people have sped up their emigration plans, as there seems to have no more worthwhile battle to fight for, and nothing to look forward to. That said, we cannot lose our hope, and a fighting spirit is needed, despite all costly sacrifices.

Cracking down on Hong Kong by taking the people like media tycoon Jimmy Lai into custody, or throwing activists such as Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, who are serving harsh prison sentences for defending Hong Kong democracy, in jail won’t solve the problem. Beijing cannot kill us all by literally engaging in an ethnic genocide. While the West is acutely aware of the torturing and ethnic genocide in Xinjiang, China, the cultural genocide in Hong Kong and the reshaping of Hong Kong’s DNA by brute force means our city is in SOS mode. Three of the five eyes countries: the UK, Canada and Australia, with different “safe harbor” schemes, have come into the picture for a massive rescue mission. For Canada’s case, there is no age limit for going through an education route to resettle in a short time frame. Those who want to leave must leave now for the totalitarian regime will make departing from Hong Kong very painful in various shapes and forms, while in the worst case scenario will partially or totally restrict liquid assets from being transferred out of Hong Kong.

If Beijing is smart, the authorities should free Jimmy Lai unconditionally now, and I do mean it, to run in the 2022 Hong Kong Chief Executive race (if there is a race, and Lai agrees to do so). What is better than letting a genuine Hong Konger with extensive experience in businesses to compete with the pro-Beijing loyalists to restart Hong Kong ̶ despite just a show only, so that Beijing can salvage Hong Kong, which has already been partially damaged by her? For a good PR image, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow should immediately be freed and put in a meaningful deputy role to communicate with Hong Kong youths. In fact, freeing all political prisoners will create a perception that the old Hong Kong is coming back. Hong Kong will not be Hong Kong, unless there is a genuine reconciliation with the people. We used to have a free society, an independent judiciary, and an open media environment. Beijing must understand that suppression is not a solution, and the barbaric form of gaining full control of the city via the on-going political purge is true evidence of “one country, two systems” completely gone. Does Beijing want to rectify the situation? This is the real question.

Beijing has made Hong Kong almost unrecognizable by turning the city into just another Chinese city in eighteen months. This is the hard truth. While it is said that the Hong Kong government cannot prosecute every dissident by the NSL, the latest bad news has come out: an online radio commentator nicknamed “Giggs” in Hong Kong was alleged to have endangered national security with comments he made on the internet and was denied bail. Those who listen to the very popular Howard Stern show in New York would find the charges against “Giggs” unprecedented and unbelievable ̶ you simply could not exercise free speech anymore in Hong Kong.

It also sends a signal to all journalists and commentators in Hong Kong, irrespective of whether they work at print, radio or TV, which are broadly classified as regulated media, or “unregulated” social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook or radio platforms on the internet, that they’d better be careful of what they express, or they will get into serious trouble. As for media operators, it becomes more and more difficult to release alternative opinions against the government for their licenses need to be renewed. The days the media are highly critical could be well gone. And for the democratic leaders, let’s put it in the words of a mild scholar, Occupy Central leader Benny Tai: “Hong Kong has changed a lot”, and it is just unsafe to talk too much in public.

The political crackdown in Hong Kong on the ones famous for fighting for freedoms and democracy in Hong Kong and being put on the list of “Most Wanted” by China is not quite over yet. The totalitarian state is doing all the work behind the scenes, and the citywide crackdown is still going on. Some say the “batch three list” would include District Councilors, key opinion leaders (KOLs) or even medical practitioners who are vocal critics against Hong Kong government’s strategies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic or some other issues that Beijing wants absolute control.

On a different note, the recent appointment of a foreign non-ethnic Chinese JP Morgan banker who has called Hong Kong home for years to head up the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) as the upcoming CEO in May does not solve Hong Kong’s problems. I was once a contestant for one of the twelve board seats of the HKEx in 2016. The organ sent a letter to all shareholders, persuading them to cast a vote in favor of their “chosen one” from their inner circle instead of a hedge fund manager who believed in free market and non-intervention policy. Back then, it was already an ominous sign of exertion of influence by the establishment, and it raised a lot of criticisms from market participants about political intervention. The majority shareholder of the HKEx is the Hong Kong Government.

For Hong Kongers who decide to stay, despite the beginning of another Chinese New Year, which is supposed to bring in luck and a new Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Ox, which means hard work gets rewarded, they are increasingly desperate to prepare for the fast deterioration process. It is surreal that we are in the final days, and nothing seems to be able to stop this city from crumbling. Those who remain behind in the city are battling hard against an unjust government for staying afloat and bare survival.

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds space, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto.

Twitter: edwardckchin

Youtube: Ed Chin Channel

Facebook.com/edckchin

Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

