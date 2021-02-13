An expert group of investigators convened by the World Health Organization and the Chinese authorities ended its so-called “fact-finding” trip to Wuhan last week. Having spent two weeks in the field, the team concluded that it was “highly unlikely” the virus could have been leaked from a laboratory close to the Huanan Seafood Market where the outbreak started – a conclusion that directly contradicts the account given by the virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan – now living in exile in the United States – in a peer-reviewed article, in which it was claimed that the “unusual features” of the coronavirus genome “suggest sophisticated laboratory modification rather than natural evolution”; in layman’s terms, the pandemic was caused by a man-made virus which, accidentally or otherwise, found its way to the Wuhan Huanan wet market. The 13-man strong WHO team also endorsed the Chinese authorities’ claim that the disease might have been brought into China on frozen food packets. Not a big surprise, given that the investigation was officially sanctioned by the Chinese authorities and was carried out by a joint Chinese-WHO team. I’d wager that Jimmy Savile would have been able to clear his name had he been alive and allowed one year to prepare his home for police investigation whilst being one of the investigators himself.

Whilst the professional credentials of the 10 international expert investigators of the WHO team were not in question (not sure about the other 3 from China), and the WHO had said it would be “open-minded” and “not excluding any hypothesis” about the origins of the virus, the probe was destined to fail from the start. I hate to point out the obvious, but it is hard not to doubt the credibility of the investigation, given the epistemic and evidential difficulties involved in the probe: it was conducted relying heavily, if not wholly, on the samples, data, documents, and information provided by the Chinese authorities. The itinerary of the team had to be approved by Beijing beforehand and its members’ every move was tightly controlled by their Chinese hosts. You would be kidding yourself if you sincerely believed that it was going to be a fruitful and credible investigation.

Anyone who hasn’t got as short a memory span as a goldfish should be able to recall that for more than a year China had resisted calls for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese authorities was incensed at Australia’s suggestion of a WHO-led investigation back in May 2020, accusing Canberra of launching a political attack on China and “pandering” to the United States. In fact, China was so angry that it imposed sanctions and tariffs on Australian products such as coal and iron ore – a decision that backfired fiercely on its production and electricity supply subsequently. It was not until January 14 this year that the WHO team was allowed to enter China to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic – the actual investigative works did not start until January 28, after the team finished their 14-day quarantine. As it happened, the probe had been unilaterally deferred by China time and again since it was agreed upon by Beijing after many months of negotiations with the WHO; the team was denied entry as recently as January 6, the day the investigation was due to start. That the team was turned away at the doorstep at the last minute tells you everything about what was happening behind the scenes.

Since the first outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan a year ago, China has been keen to push the theory that the virus was transported to Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, via frozen products, in an attempt to spin the story that the virus may have originated outside the country. And it seems as though this was what the WHO-led investigation team had been trying to achieve: to let China off the hook. What both the WHO and the Chinese authorities don’t seem to be able to realize, however, is that whether the virus originated in China or not is irrelevant when it comes to attribution of responsibility. No matter how hard China tries to wash its hands of the pandemic, the unspinnable fact is that the first outbreak of the disease happened in Wuhan, and it was because of the cover-up on the part of Beijing at the outset that the virus spilled over and spread across the world. The tomfoolery that was orchestrated by the WHO and the Chinese authorities won’t change the fact that the Chinese Communist Party is ultimately responsible for the coronavirus pandemic and the 2.34 million deaths that it has single-handedly caused.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play