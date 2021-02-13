The bus was crowded and we just about managed to squeeze in, though several passengers were already standing in the aisle. We were headed for the Victoria Park flower show.

“Buses are so crowded these days, we should have taken the train. Why don’t they run more buses during the weekend,” I grumbled.

“Most people are working from home, so they had to reduce the trips. That is why it is always full now,” my up-to-date better half explained.

Before the conversation could continue, more people got in and as talking is a bit difficult when trying to avoid backpacks that come straight for your stomach, we remained silent for the rest of the trip.

After about 30 minutes, we got down to find a fairly big crowd waiting to get into the park.

“That’s a first for me, traffic lights for pedestrians! Thank god there are no parking meters for those waiting in lines,” I said, trying to lighten the mood.

“It is not funny,” Pat came her reply. “It will turn green when enough numbers exit. They can thus limit the number of people inside. This is all to make sure we keep Covid away.”

The edgy tone reminded me that silence is golden. Soon we were allowed in and for the next one hour I kept conversation to monosyllables, nods and smiles as she led me around various stalls. Several groups of people were also wandering around.

It was almost getting dark when she signalled she had had enough and we moved towards the exit.

“I miss the food stalls. Pity they were not allowed this year,” I said as all the walking had made me slightly peckish.

“Then people will be taking off their masks to eat. That is why only flower sale is allowed this year,” she said.

They are right, I thought to myself. Wives are like Google. They know everything.

“Let us go to that furniture mart. I need to check out some things there,” came the next command.

The thought of going in there with these flowers and potted plants that had ‘naturally’ ended up in my hands was not very pleasant. But I knew I had no choice.

The store was packed to the rafters. The display sofas were all occupied by groups and families who make the place their temporary homes during weekends.

She negotiated her way through the maze of people towards the curtains section.

I watched silently as she flicked the curtains on display one after another. But she stopped abruptly. Behind the last curtain was a young couple enjoying a moment of privacy.

They were startled, but recovered quickly enough and melted away into the crowd.

“At least they had their masks on,” I said helpfully. All that evoked was a snort from my wife.

I remembered the time when we too were young and cheeky and I must have wandered off into my memories when she nudged me and said: “Let’s go. I am hungry.”

Just what I had hoped for. “Good idea,” I said as we headed towards the snacks counter. The place was filled with people almost shoulder-to-shoulder at the stand-and-eat counters.

“You wait here,” she said pointing to a counter from which two teens were leaving. “I will get the food.”

I did as ordered and looked around. I counted at least two dozen people standing and eating in that confined area. At least at the Victoria Park, the food stalls wouldn’t have been this close, I thought wistfully.

Maybe the virus hated furniture shops for some reason. Or the plexiglass dividers left them confused as to which way to go.

She returned with some food and both of us took off our masks and dug in as the crowd milled all around us. After about 20 minutes, we put on our masks and headed out.

“Let’s take the train. Difficult to get into the bus with all this,” I said and she agreed.

But as soon as the train arrived, I regretted my choice. It was congested.

We managed to find some space in the crowded compartment and ignored everyone around us, though a guy who sneezed a couple of times did get a glare from my wife.

We got home and I collapsed onto the sofa. I had never been this long in crowds like this in months, I thought, but decided it would be unwise to say it out loud.

I nodded off, but was awakened by my wife who was standing there waving her phone at me.

“What happened?” I asked.

“We have to take the virus test,” she said. “Somebody in apartment 21D has tested positive.”

“21D? But we are on the fifth floor and on the other side of the wing. Do we still have to quarantine ourselves?” I asked. “I was planning to go to the tax department tomorrow.”

“No quarantine. We just need to take the test, they will deliver the test kit tomorrow and SMS the result in a couple of days. So you can go tomorrow,” she said. I was relieved it was not an ambush lockdown.

“Your mum was here last weekend. So she too has to take the test. If she doesn’t, they may fine her 5,000 dollars,” she was reading off the message on her phone.

“Oh dear,” I said. But after pondering about this for a while, I was worried about something else.

“What about the places we went today? Should we tell them, so they can alert the people who were there? And in the bus and on the train?”

“No, this is just for the residents here. Not for bus and train passengers,” she replied. “Don’t ask me why.”

Maybe I have to google this one, I thought. I was too tired for that and decided to retire for the day, already dreading the next day’s journey in another packed bus.

(A fictional satire written by Hari Kumar, who is a journalist based in Hong Kong.)

