The debate was fun while it lasted.

But for Xi Jinping and the Communist Party, debates are dangerous and must be destroyed in favor of dictation. In the Communist eye, debates are dangerous because they allow individuals to consider not just the merits of their own arguments, but the meaningful benefits of discussion itself. Requiring the respectful contemplation of other ideas, debate helps us realize that we don’t have all the answers. By accepting our own intellectual fallibility, we ultimately open our minds to the better pursuit of our own interests. In that sense, the expansive debate inevitably leads towards democracy – to the ideal of the best ideas getting the most power.

It’s no surprise, then, that Xi and his Communist tyrants saw the Clubhouse communication app as a mortal threat to their interests. That app allows users to communicate with each other via audio recorded messages which then disappear. But after a surge in popularity across China, the app was banned by the Communists last weekend. Why, specifically, was Xi so upset with the app?

The BBC gives us an idea as to why. Its “reporters observing the discussions found one room with thousands of participants, from both China and Taiwan, politely discussing many sensitive topics.” These issues “included the pros and cons of democracy; controversial policies in Hong Kong, and towards the Uighur ethnic group in western China; as well as the unification of Taiwan and China.”

The Communists would have hated two things about this communication.

First, that the Clubhouse involved a debate on matters that the Communists say are not up for debate such as their abuse of the peoples of Hong Kong and Xinjiang. That abuse cannot be highlighted because it testifies to the Communists’ greatest lie: their claim to serve the Chinese people. The Communists would also have hated how the Clubhouse proves Chinese citizens are capable of successfully engaging in polite disagreement on controversial issues. This shows that, contrary to the Hong Kong national security law and other tyrannical Party excesses, democracy is not the same as terrorism or insurrection. The debate need not end the nation’s existence. In fact, it might just make it better!

What now that the Clubhouse doors have been shuttered?

Well, there’s no question that the Communists will still be afraid. They know that many Chinese chose to download the app when learning about what it entailed. Indeed, some even paid brokers to be able to gain access to the debate society! Again, it’s just more proof that many Chinese citizens might well choose not to bow to Xi if given a choice between bowing and pursuing an alternative political path.

The Clubhouse app’s success will worry the Communist dictator for another reason. Namely, that it is only one element of an evolving trend that will become increasingly challenging for the Communists to constrain.

As China grows in wealth and technology hardware/software becomes more advanced and affordable, the avenues for Chinese citizens to access apps like Clubhouse are only going to grow. Encryption will make it harder for Beijing’s security services to stop these apps and know who is using them. With time, these apps will increase the measure of debate and scrutiny towards China’s leaders. With time, the Communist Party won’t simply face questions, it will face protests on mainland streets. With time, the Communist Party might face a movement of debaters with which it cannot contend.

On that day, the people of Hong Kong can look in pride with the movement they started. And Chinese people everywhere can enjoy the benefits that come when they, and not a few corrupt kleptocrats, decide their nation’s future.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

