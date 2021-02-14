Bookstores, theatres, a route for walking, a good place for running and friends would satisfy me for living in a city.

In 2014, I went to London for studying playwriting. It’s the first time for me to live in another city. Apart from joining protests in supporting Hong Kong’s umbrella movement (actually it spared me a lot of time), I was amazed at London’s vibrant scene of culture. In the old days of studying Cultural Studies, we always talked about the cultural shock when one lives in another culture. I had no feeling of such a thing as London and Hong Kong shared more similarities than differences. You won’t find it difficult to adapt to live there.

2014 was not my first visit to London. Before that, I have already loved to spend hours in a multi-storeyed Foyles Bookstore at Charing Cross Road. Charing Cross Road is famous for second-hand bookshops. Helene Hannf was a New York freelance writer. She developed a friendship with a second-handed book dealer at Charing Cross Road for twenty years though they had never met. In 1970, she published a book titled ’84 Charing Cross Road’ about this correspondence. In 1987, it was adapted into a movie with Anthony Hopkins starred as the book dealer Frank Doel.

The main campus of my University is around a 40-minute train from Central London. Nevertheless, the University has a division right behind the British Museum. Moreover, we can share using the Senate House Library nearby. I usually went there to write my plays. After a day of work, if I was free, I would stroll the bookshops around the corner. London Review Bookshop is my favourite. It’s small, but has an excellent selection of books. I attended a talk by Zizek there. Going to another direction, there are two interesting second-hand bookstores: Judd Books, specializing in Social Science; Skoob Books (‘Skoob’ is just mirroring ‘books’) has a wide range of literature items. I often found cheap and valuable books there.

In the leisure time of no engagement (like protests), I would spend the nights in theatres. There were too many shows that you couldn’t possibly watch all. There is a route I like most. The Tourist Guide Book called it ‘South Bank Walk’. Walking from Waterloo Station, I could visit BFI Institute (Cinema and film-related activities) and National Theatre (Drama). If I walked further to the East along River Thames, I could visit Tate Modern (Visual Art). This route is comfortable and rich in scenery. I lived in East London at that time. I usually ran for 10 minutes and arrived at the bank of River Thames (the other side of South Bank). Then I would spend 20 minutes more running along the River Thames and arrive at Canary Wharf. The Government rebuilt an old Dockland as a Financial centre. The sunset running along the river is one of the memories I most treasure in my life.

People love complaining about British food, but London is very good at making all cuisines in the world since people from various ethnicity emigrated to the city. Tourists may love trying the National dish of ‘Fish and Chips’. Actually, the first ‘Fish and Chips’ shop was opened in London by Joseph Malin who sold ‘fish fried in the Jewish fashion’. I discovered my favourite Kebab and Indian restaurants in London. In Chinese restaurants across the city, sometimes you may taste the traditional dim sum which can’t be found in Hong Kong anymore.

And surely, there’s one thing that completes my satisfaction to live in a city: freedom. Nonetheless, freedom is a variable. Sometimes you have to fight in order to gain it. At the beginning of the Lunar New Year, I hope all of us would find a place that we could live at peace.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

