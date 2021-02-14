In the four years of Trump as the U.S. President, one of the landmark Middle-East policies was the U.S. withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, aka Iran nuclear deal) and reactivated the sanction against Iran. The supporters believe the sanction meets the moral duty of a large democratic country. Furthermore, although Iran is certified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to comply with nuclear agreements, the nuclear deal itself is full of loopholes. If there are no regulations to monitor this, there will be more evil countries with nuclear weapons. The critiques believe that Trump’s one-sided withdrawal is going back on his words and disrespectful behavior to his allies. They expected Biden to let the U.S. abiding the original nuclear deal when he took office, which Biden has the intention to. However, with various difficulties, it will not be easy to realize it.

The opposing voice from the U.S. political parties and the hostility from Iran are the two biggest obstacles that stop the U.S. from rejoining the agreement. The former is because the Iran nuclear deal only partially limits Iran from developing nuclear technology without restricting its continuous development of ballistic missiles and support for terrorist activities in neighboring areas. If the sanctions on Iran have been eased, it will receive even more resources to expand its influence in the Middle-East, and the U.S. allies in the region will face more turbulence and unrest. Besides, the original agreement does not permit IAEA to spot checks Iran’s nuclear facilities, and Iran even has the right to refuse official inspection requests from IAEA. There is also a sunset provision in the agreement, which means Iran can keep a low profile until the deal expires, then shows the nuclear weapon it has been secretly developing. That is the main reason Trump did not receive only criticism when he did not keep his promise and withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. Currently, Iran has been increasing the production of enriched uranium. Those who support the resumption of dialogue between the U.S. and Iran also think that Biden should not see complying with the original nuclear agreement to be the final goal. He should try to make more sanctions apply to Iran.

Although the Iran nuclear deal is full of flaws, it was not easy to reach such an agreement in the first place. Now that the U.S.-Iran relations are worse than when this agreement was being negotiated, it means there is less room for discussion. Trump withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement, the assassination of Soleimani, the soul of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the murder of Iran’s leading nuclear expert Fakhrizadeh by Israel has deepened the hatred the Iranian regime has towards the U.S. The dictatorship regime Iran Hawks uses these incidents to incite nationalism within the country, and moderate President Rouhani is sadly losing in the core political power struggle. Because of its weaker military, Iran has not yet declared an enemy with the U.S. and Israel. But it is obvious its increasing production of enriched uranium is to prepare for nuclear weapon development. Even with the threat of the Wuhan virus pandemic, Iran has not slowed down its plan.

Some people, including Biden, have hoped that after he took office, the opportunity to repair the relationship with Iran would surface. However, Israel was a step ahead. It killed Fakhrizadeh to hit Iran’s nuclear weapons development plan and stop the U.S. from going back to the path of Obama’s era on the Iran policy. In fact, Fakhrizadeh’s murder restricted Biden even before he became President. It would not be a surprise if Israel takes action again on the Iran problem, which would put the U.S. in a passive position.

Iran is facing a severe economic crisis and should be tempted to ask the U.S. to lift the sanctioning. Therefore the U.S. hawks are convinced that, by persisting on an Iran policy with extreme pressure, there would be a chance that Iran would give in and compromise. But no one knows how big the gap between Iran’s economic crisis and the breaking down of its dictatorship regime is. Iran has already indicated more than once that it will not take part in any negotiation of the new nuclear agreement, so Biden would not be able to get any compromise from the other party in the foreseeable future. Some critics also pointed out that the adverse effect of reactivating sanctions on Iran is irreversible. Even if the U.S. lifts the sanctions now, it will not change Iran’s complete siding with China, its hatred toward the U.S., and its determination to develop nuclear weapons. If the U.S. removes the sanctions on Iran now, it will lead to endless consequences. Such action would also become an example of Biden being incapable of getting greater national interest for the U.S. in foreign affairs.

The above debate will not stop regardless of Biden’s future decisions. After all, the U.S.-Iran wrestle has been going on for nearly half a century. The elderly Biden is only an “interim” President who would last at most one term. It is questionable how long his Middle-East policy can last.

(Yeung Ting-fai, Researcher of Global Studies Institute HK)

