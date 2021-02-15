Shortly after China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) decided to bar BBC World News from airing in the mainland, a spokesperson for Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) also announced that it would suspend the relay of BBC World Service and BBC News Weekly starting from 11pm on February 12.

NRTA said BBC World News was found to have seriously violated the requirements that news reporting must be true and impartial in its China-related reports, and it “undermined China’s national interests and ethnic solidarity”. Therefore, the Chinese authority decided not to accept the BBC’s broadcast application for the new year. At midnight on the Lunar New Year, reception of signal of BBC World News ended. It is believed that Beijing’s move is a retaliation against a recent BBC report on the systematic rape of Uighur women by masked men in the reeducation camps in Xinjiang, as well as the UK’s decision to pull the license of the international news channel CGTN run by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The actual impact of both China’s ban and the RTHK’s decision to pull the plug on programing from the BBC is limited. Before the ban, NRTA often interfered with the BBC’s signal whenever the broadcaster aired any sensitive content or anything not to Beijing’s liking. When that happened, the Chinese authorities would insert commercials or something else to fill the airtime, just to ensure Chinese viewers could not view the BBC content in question. Besides, viewers such as China-based foreigners and investors have access to news from other non-official media outlets anyway, and so they will not suffer much from the BBC ban. Likewise, Hong Kong viewers still have access to BBC World News on the internet and can turn to other foreign media outlets as well as YouTube for world news. On the whole, the practical impact is limited.

Nevertheless, the ban has great symbolic significance. The fact that the BBC was previously allowed to beam programs in the mainland implies China wanted to integrate into the international system led by the US and Europe and to embrace the world order. By taking back the BBC’s right to broadcast programs in the mainland, China is effectively rejecting the international system and detaching itself from the system. The symbolic meaning is that China has gone from integrating into the rest of the world to isolating itself from the international system dominated by the West and even attempting to build a new order.

RTHK’s decision, on the other hand, marks Hong Kong’s decoupling from the rest of the world. RTHK has deep ties with the BBC. As a public broadcaster, RTHK’s structure, broadcasting methods and rules are all inspired by the BBC. By shunning the BBC, RTHK has decided to break up with the world renowned broadcaster. That is sad news for veteran RTHK employees and listeners.

More importantly, RTHK’s move means it is set to be incorporated into the CCP’s propaganda machine. Announcing the decision, the RTHK spokesperson said the move was in accordance with NRTA’s announcement. Hong Kong is supposed to implement the “one country, two systems” principle. Since when has RTHK had to act according to NRTA’s decisions? Isn’t this tantamount to telling the world that RTHK is no longer autonomous but has to obey the CCP’s propaganda policy?

Suspending the relay is no small matter, and the symbolic meaning behind the suspension is related to freedom of speech and press freedom in Hong Kong. The impact is far-reaching!

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

