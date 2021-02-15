Most Hong Kong citizens couldn’t fly from the city in 2020, and 2021 seems to be the same with many airlines cutting down on flights and most countries still closing borders or restricting travels. Even if you can fly, quarantine, vaccination and all sorts of time consuming and costly procedures are needed before even getting on a flight.

For most Hong Kongers who have limited annual leaves and are workaholic, it’s just not worth going through all that for staying for a few days overseas, though some hotspots such as Thailand and Japan are like their second home.

So, they are only left with options of domestic activities. Hiking trails, beaches, country parks, cycling tracks, or tourist spots that used to be frequented by foreigners have been packed over the last couple of weeks with Hong Kongers craving for an escape from their homes and spending a bit of time in the great outdoors gifted by Mother Nature.

I have noticed Hong Kongers who were accustomed to skyscrapers, fast-paced transportation and overcrowded streets now embrace the rural areas and the nature of Hong Kong more. Take for example the CNY over the past weekend that they were supposed to spend their time with families indoors. Spending my time in Cheung Chau, I witnessed the island filled with families enjoying walks at the beaches, meals at the popular seafood restaurants, wild camping, cycling among other things.

But from what I have observed over the last couple of years, more Hong Kongers have become more nature-loving so that the open areas that we visit have become more and more crowded. In fact, sometimes there are lines of people on hiking trails, heavy traffic on cycling tracks, crowds at beaches, etc., which begs the question: Do we have enough outdoor areas for people to spend their leisure time in our city?

Can the government do better in developing more hiking trails, beaches, country parks instead of just focusing on housing? As the anti-Covid measures are going to be relaxed after CNY, there will be more demand for outdoor activities and spaces. So, the government needs to do more for its citizens. This is actually something it could do to get some much-needed positive response from the public. After all, everything has been politically scrutinized over the last few months or even years. I reckon that if the government improves existing hiking trails, develops new tracks, as well as adding beaches, country parks, BBQ sites, cycling trails and more, it will help the authorities create a better impression on Hong Kongers.

It will be good for citizens’ mental health, developing sense of pride in the city, and creating a healthy balance for our city which is known for being a concrete jungle but in reality, ecologically diversified. This crucially helps the local economy. I have recently witnessed this myself on the cycling trails from Sheung shui to Yuen Long and in Cheung Chau. Local cafes and tuck shops made profits when many businesses were struggling with the anti-pandemic measures.

This is a chance for the Government to do what is right, and needs immediate attention, and will benefit our city in both the short term and long term. I hope all the relevant departments can work together to make it happen, creating a much-needed home away from home in our beloved Hong Kong.

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

