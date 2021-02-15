In the Ratings of the Top Ten Political Figures in Mainland China and Taiwan by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, Zhu Rongji ranks number one, sequentially followed by Wen Jiabao, Ma Ying-Jeou, Hu Jintao, Li Keqiang, Tsai Ing-wen, Xi-Jinping, Jiang Zemin, Chen Shui-bian, Han Kuo-yu.

Zhu ranking number one is quite expected, but nowadays how many youngsters still know him? China having a turnaround after hitting rock bottom can to a large extent be ascribed to Zhu’s achievement. When he was in charge of the administration, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was pulling the country through the most difficult times. After June 4, while the economy was being sluggish, Zhu was pushing through state-owned enterprise reforms, applying for World Trade Organization membership and rectifying the tax system, all of which laid the foundation for an economic takeoff in the days to come.

Zhu was never brusque and harsh with Hong Kong people. He said from the bottom of his heart, “If Hong Kong is to be bungled by us, we will become sinners of the nation, won’t we?” With such a huge discrepancy between the present Hong Kong and the one in the colonial era, Hong Kong people know it pretty well who the sinners of the nation are.

Ranking number two, Wen was always amiable with Hong Kong people, and not patronizing. Constantly bearing political reform in mind, he always “looked up at the stary sky”. Regardless of whether it was true or not, he made a good impression on Hong Kong people.

Though Hu was not a wise ruler, he was fair to middling with a merit: the most incorruptible one among all the high-ranking CCP officials. At least he was not rumored to get involved in dishonest and erotic dealings, and his son has been just a middle-ranking official up till now.

What is surprising is Tsai ranks higher than Xi. In terms of familiarity in the public consciousness, it is hardly possible for Tsai to surpass Xi. The only explanation is that Xi made an extraordinarily bad impression on Hong Kong people, instead of Tsai having made an extraordinarily good impression on Hong Kong people. Besides, thriving in recent years, Taiwan has made the world flabbergasted even at its fight against the pandemic, while the more leftist Xi has become, the lousier China’s domestic and diplomatic affairs have been. With Taiwan waxing and the mainland waning, Tsai has been a notch above in comparison.

By the same token, ranking higher than Jiang, Ma was not remarkably outstanding, but it is just the case that the former did not perform well. Jiang was flippant and fond of showing off. If Zhu had not been of help when he was at the helm, the fate of China would have been unfathomable. The only thing Jiang left with Hong Kong people is his facial expression when scolding Hong Kong reporters.

A political leader might be insufferably arrogant, but the people are fair-minded: his merits or demerits are judged by the people at the end of the day anyhow.

(Ngan Shun Kau is a veteran publisher and writer. His publications and works are award-winning.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play