Jimmy, today I want to wish you a happy new year and not talk about the Court of Final Appeal (CFA) decision fresh out of the oven. What is there to say? When the Special Administrative Region (SAR) was first established, the city was given a ruler called the “Basic Law,” which sets the standard for legality in the region. Now this CFA ruling says that the national security law (NSL) cannot be measured by this ruler, and that the ruler instead must be calibrated in accordance with the NSL. The court does not have the authority to assess whether there is a conflict between the NSL and the Basic Law. Having said that, there is really nothing more to say. Even if we want to talk about it, let’s wait for another day. Today, let’s give each other our blessings as though we could meet up for the new year’s holiday and converse in some auspicious and joyful manner.

To be honest, I am not good at delivering auspicious remarks. I was a country girl born in the New Territories, and as a child, I loved to run around in the garden and play with the dogs. In the 1950s, Tai Wai was still a farming village surrounded by paddy fields with houses of gray and fields of green. When the new year comes, every household is plastered with big red fai chuns and red scraps of firecrackers are scattered all over the soil. The atmosphere was really cheerful and festive. I heard that you spent your childhood in Guangzhou, perhaps the scenery was the same, right?

Nevertheless, cities are cities and villages are still villages. In the village, women formed into teams and took turns to gather families to prepare new year’s delicacies, such as crispy dumplings, deep-fried sesame balls and rosettes, saying auspicious words while making them, in hope that the new year would bring good fortune. I love to hang around the adults and watch the fun, but I can’t stop myself from saying inauspicious things. For example, when the freshly made dough balls were deep-fried in a large wok, I was curious and said, “Oh! Why are the sesame balls so tiny?” Naturally, the aunties and mothers were not pleased. They did not know what to do with me, so they found a small table to gather all the mischievous children and assigned us with cake molds to make fried rice crackers. The method is to stuff the fried flour into the molds and pound it hard with a wooden mallet to make it compact. We shook the sky with the loud sound of ping ping bang bang and were overjoyed, so we stopped bothering the adults.

Every year, my eldest uncle wrote the calligraphy for the fai chuns in my home. After grinding a large bowl of ink and laying out the red paper, calligraphy was written on big and small fai chuns. In addition to the couplets posted on the front door, there were also smaller ones such as “Always Full” on the rice jar and “Safety Up and Down” on the wooden staircase. My eldest uncle liked to amuse the children who gathered around him: “This one says ‘Climb up and fall down,’ right?” He was not afraid of ill-fortune!

Over the past decade or so, the flower market in Victoria Park has become a major event for the democrats and the public to enjoy together. Uncle Szeto Wah has a successor - no, he has many successors! But this year, the event was banned as soon as the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China kicked it off. But they cannot stop them from changing strategies and raising funds with online portraits painted by Zunzi, and they cannot stop “Apple Daily” from giving away colorful new year paintings that say “Peace in life.” What a great spirit! Who can ban that? Thick mountains could not stop the river from flowing into the sea - the more the boss is suppressed, the tougher the employees become. A man’s true qualities are revealed in times of stress. The spirit of “Apple Daily” is a great encouragement to the millions of people who are living in difficult times. Surely you should be proud even while you are in prison. The sharing of hardships has helped bring Hong Kong people closer together. The people in power did not expect this, did they?

There is another piece of news. Professor John Minford’s anthology “Best China” has been published recently. He said the title of the book stood for the “best tea set” reserved for special occasions, and also refers to “the best in China.” The best in China is the Hong Kong speech, translated into English to entertain international readers. Among them is your article “Freedom of Information and the Press,” an appendix introducing your life and work. When the book was compiled, we never imagined what it would be like today. That day, you were in the dock with the five judges on the bench and your daughter as an apprentice at the counsel table, and where did justice go, the public could see it in their hearts. You have always been calm and composed, burning a candle of hope that never dies. Best wishes for the new year!

(Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee is a barrister, writer and columnist in Hong Kong. She was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong between 1995-1997 and 1998-2012.)

