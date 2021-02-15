And there it is, Italy has a new Government of (almost complete) national unity to guide the country through the next difficult months of fight against the pandemic and on the path to economic recovery. Late Friday afternoon, now Prime Minister Mario Draghi formally accepted the nomination by President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, and announced his team of Ministers.

For about two weeks, commentators speculated on that team, predicting a highly technical squad, with only minor roles for the many political parties engaged in the adventure, especially given the intricate spread in positions among the new majority. “SuperMario” - as Prime Minister Draghi has often been called after his famous July 2012 phrase that as President of the European Central Bank he would do “whatever it takes” to save the Euro during the sovereign debt crisis - was presented across news outlets as the man who would put Italy firmly back on the map, both in Europe and abroad, in a firm transatlantic alliance.

The combination of his profile and the strong opposition of new entries into the coalition to the pro-Beijing line of members of the former Government, including former PM Giuseppe Conte who has only recently alluded to an Italian middle-way position between the US and China where Italy could play an intermediary role between the two superpowers - naive much? -, gave hope to many that the new formation would drastically change course.

The moment seemed ripe, now more than ever. A responsibility for Italy, but also an opportunity to show itself as a strong and reliable partner to construct and defend an alliance of democracies.

Italy has a longstanding tradition in promoting human rights. Suffice it to think of its pioneer role in the adoption of the universal moratorium on the death penalty or the creation of the International Criminal Court. It should not be the country remembered for detaining a Uyghur activist who came to denounce the mass internment campaign now four years ago, or the one signing a political agreement of support to the CCP’s Belt and Road Initiative two years ago, when ample proof of the genocidal campaign in Xinjiang had already been brought into the wider public eye.

Naiveté possibly also on my end, but I had hope over the past weeks. Hope that in the face of an increasing show of hypocrisy from the traditional German leadership in the EU - see the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment which as it stands does not amount to much more than a political agreement as well, agreeably looking away from the massive human rights abuses and crackdown on freedom we’ve seen across China in the past years, or its insistence on constructing the NordStream 2 pipeline notwithstanding the crackdown in Russia and voices of dissent among allies -, or its French second - Macron coined the term “strategic autonomy” for the EU vis-à-vis the US and China, in a position one cannot but consider along the same lines as Conte’s daydream -, a third founding nation of the EU and member of the G7 could emerge on a stronger stance in line with its tradition. Starting by rescinding the shameful Memorandum of Understanding on the Silk Road with China.

It may be too early to pass judgement, but needless to say such hopes were squashed right away when Draghi announced he confirmed Luigi Di Maio as his Foreign Minister.

Far from a technical personality, Di Maio is the political emblem of the close relationship with CCP China. Firm endorser of the Memorandum of Understanding, it was the 5 Star Movement leader who as then-Minister of Economic Development pushed the MOU through, notwithstanding critical voices of his then coalition partner Northern League.

While he learned to measure his tones more evenly once taking up the position of Foreign Minister little over a year ago, adopting a slightly more neutral stance and occasionally positioning himself publicly as a staunch defender of the Transatlantic Alliance, his actions have continued to speak loud and clear.

When Members of Parliament were publicly scolded by China’s Ambassador in Rome for participating in a hearing with Joshua Wong in November 2019, it took pressure and continued appeals by the almost-entire parliamentary arch to have Di Maio utter a soft line of defense of parliamentary prerogatives.

Complete silence instead on the position expressed time and time again by a solid majority within both Chambers of Parliament on the crackdown in Hong Kong. It took the public media pressure gathered by the surprise visit of Hong Kong activist Nathan Law to Rome in August of last year, at the same time as China’s FM Wang Yi, to have Di Maio acknowledge the continued appeals in defense of Hong Kong by the Italian Parliament in front of his counterpart.

Yet, Di Maio did not exceed the standard line of “grave concerns” and “we will continue to monitor”. Needless to say, without the kind of public media pressure courageous activists as Nathan manage to garner, such monitoring appears to be a catch-it-all phrase across the EU for indefinite non-action.

After the all too evident exposure of Italy to all kinds of CCP propaganda and Di Maio’s helping hand in such endeavors during the first months of the corona-pandemic, opposition Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Chamber have repeatedly called for a hearing with him on the bilateral relations between Italy and China. To no avail.

Maybe they should simply go back and listen to his statement at the event held at the Senate in late November, on the occasion of the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Italy and China, organized by the Institute for Chinese Culture.

Again, it is too early to pass judgment and hope remains that the staunch opposers of the previous Government’s pro-Beijing stance will continue to do so within the new government coalition. But where I hoped for a strong signal in seeing Italy rescind the BRI Memorandum, the very first signal has been one in the opposite direction.

(Laura Harth, A human rights activist, she coordinates activities with the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella” (GCRL). She also acts as a regional liaison for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).)

