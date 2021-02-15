Does anyone remember those halcyon days when government officials used to mockingly brandish the infamous 1995 cover of Fortune magazine proclaiming ‘The Death of Hong Kong’?

They are not doing this any longer, indeed the more typical response to foreign media coverage of Hong Kong nowadays is to say that either it is based on ignorance, or the product of prejudice or, even more frequently, that it amounts to little more than ‘false news’.

The leaders of the Hong Kong Quisling administration are even reluctant to venture beyond the safe territory of state-controlled Mainland media for interviews although they occasionally seek out soft ball engagements with media elsewhere.

On the whole however they have slunk into the morose and pathetically defiant posture of the supporters of London’s ever ailing Millwall Football Club who are famous for their chant of ‘no one likes us, we don’t care’.

As Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive in Name Only, told reporters from ‘reliable’ newspapers last October, she is ‘immune’ to criticism. “Why allocate and spend time to read, to listen and to be unhappy?” she asked.

But it goes further than simply not listening to criticism. The official line, as pumped out from Beijing and slavishly repeated by the local Quislings, is drawing further and further from reality in ways that are bemusing and more than worrisome.

Take a recent example, after the National Security Law was enacted the usual suspects scrambled to assure everyone that although it might sound a tad draconian, there was nothing to worry about because it would be implemented within the conventions of Hong Kong’s common law system.

However last week we found out, when the Court of Final Appeal ruled on the bail case for the media tycoon Jimmy Lai, that the common law’s cardinal principle of the presumption of innocence, has disappeared in favour of the presumption of guilt.

Next up will be the trial of Tong Ying-kit, the first defendant to be arrested under the National Security Law. His lawyers have been told that the common law practise of trial by jury will be summarily binned, ending a 176-year long tradition in Hong Kong’s judicial system.

Then there’s the matter of ‘thought crimes’. The Quislings repeatedly stated that no one would be put on trial for simply expressing a point of view. Yet, by dusting down the long recumbent colonial sedition laws, radio host Wan Yiu-sing finds himself in the dock for ‘inciting hatred against the government’ and causing ‘dissatisfaction’ among Hong Kong people.

In response to all this the CENO frumps around decrying the unfairness of any suggestion that Hong Kong’s rule of law is being undermined; on the contrary, she says, it has been enhanced.

Perhaps even more telling however is the way that the CENO and her Muppets have responded to Britain’s offer of a pathway to citizenship for holders of the British National (Overseas) passport.

Instead of trying to provide any good reason for people not to avail themselves of this offer, it has been greeted by a shower of threats pouring down on the heads of those contemplating taking up the scheme. Then they are mocked for becoming “second class British Citizens”, or alternately castigated for their lack of patriotism and general unworthiness.

It seems never to occur to these super-patriots that there might be a way of arguing that remaining in Hong Kong is a superior choice, but then again maybe they cannot actually come up with anything to say in this respect.

And so it goes on, as the tramp of the jackboot thunders into newspaper offices, we are assured that nothing is being done to undermine freedom of expression. As school children as young as the age of six are poised to be subjected to new levels of political indoctrination, we are told that the aim of the exercise is to keep politics out of the classroom. And, just to make sure this happens there are all sorts of plans to put teachers under surveillance.

And when banks are told to freeze accounts of opposition figures and organisations and when overseas financial institutions are grilled over the movement of funds out of Hong Kong, we are assured that the international competitiveness of the SAR as a business centre is being enhanced.

What is to come? Near the top of the list are moves to remove the last vestiges of free elections.

We can look forward to hearing an echo of the words of the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin who said: “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.”

His emulators are alive and well in the Hong Kong SAR where fear and loathing of the people permeate the corridors of Tamar. But as, again, Comrade Stalin reminds us: “ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns, why should we let them have ideas?”

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse”

Vines’ latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

---------------------------------

