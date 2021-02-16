By Li Ping

At the beginning of the Year of the Ox, I wish all of Apple Daily’s readers and writers a prosperous new year and good health.

At the onset of the Year of the Ox, seeing the authorities of Hong Kong, China, and the U.S. showing off their power in a full display of arrogance, I can’t help but wonder exactly how far this ox of power would lunge itself in the Year of the Ox. In the 1970s, the U.S. once studied the arrogance of power as a mental disorder, echoing the civil rights movement of that year. 40 years on, psychosis of power has worsened as the Wuhan virus rampages. It is no easy task for people to safeguard their mental and physical health.

The Ox has the image of a hard-working animal with high tolerance. However, in the northern Chinese dialect, the ox is described as powerful and conceited, similar to “cocky” [巴閉] in Cantonese. Using these to describe the arrogance of power, it does suit this Year of the Ox. In fact, the current abuses of power of regimes around the world are even more in line with the power psychosis as described by the American academic and medical circles in the 1970s. Among them, Professor Thomas Szasz of the State University of New York wrote in his masterpiece Ideology and Insanity that rulers often segregate people by those who support and oppose them, forming an exclusive oppressive structure; the nature of the oppressive system is in itself a psychopath that abuses others mentally. It ignores others’ opinions. When the others can no longer tolerate it and responds with verbal fights or protests, it labels them first to take the upper hand while it enjoys the pleasure and benefits of abuse.

Since the outbreak of the Wuhan virus, Carrie Lam’s administration has adopted anti-epidemic measures that fit the best examples of power psychosis as laid out by Szasz. From rejecting the demands of the medical professionals to close the borders to curb the outbreak, to the wasteful and ineffective universal community testing and raid-style lockdowns of community, to forcing the citizens to scan the Leave Home Safe apps, people have suffered enough of its arrogance of power. The selective enforcement of the gathering ban has highlighted the exclusivity and labeling aspect of the oppressive system. Wasn’t that utterance by Police Commissioner Chris Tang that “As a policeman, it is even more necessary for one to know the law to break the law” a Freudian slip as a subconscious manifestation of power psychosis?

Claude Steiner, one of the American leaders on power and psychosis and a psychotherapist who personally participated in the civil rights movement once pointed out that the arrogance of power and the psychological power plays are a kind of sadistic mental illness that manifests in a form of societal and political control. The result is the alienation of people from politics and society in a helpless endurance and acceptance of the status quo. Is this not an intuitive description and in-depth analysis of the behavior and aim of the Carrie Lam administration?

Of course, the Carrie Lam government has the backing of the Chinese government. During the fight against the Wuhan virus, it has even demonstrated a bullish, power-over-the-head attitude. The lockdowns are one thing, but even the WHO has been used by it as a backdrop to praise its own effectiveness in fighting the epidemic. On the one hand, China claims that as a multilateral authority in the field of international health, the WHO “cannot come when it feels like it, leave when it’s done”, as an accusation against the U.S. for not observing the orders of the WHO; on the other hand, even when it agreed to allow the WHO experts to step foot in Wuhan, it was still only allowed to “communicate and cooperate”, rather than “investigate” on the traceability issues of the virus.

However, Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the WHO expert team, said in an interview with CNN yesterday that there were signs that the epidemic in Wuhan in December 2019 was much more expansive than previously thought, and the spread may have been earlier. Today, it is very difficult for China to escape its responsibility for concealing the epidemic, leading to the rampage of the Wuhan virus globally.

Regrettably, the arrogance of power is not only in authoritarian countries and regions like China and Hong Kong, but even in democratic countries like the U.S. The U.S. epidemic is out of control, and the Trump administration must be held accountable, and had to reap what it has sown. If it was not for the Wuhan virus, with such glorious economic achievements, how would Trump face any possible obstacle in his path to re-election?

However, after Trump’s term was concluded, the second impeachment initiated by the Democratic Party still failed at the arrival of the Chinese Year of the Ox. What this shows is a political attempt to snipe Trump’s comeback, as well as a show of arrogance of power. How does this even help the U.S. to mend the social tears, to fight the Wuhan virus, and to stop China from seizing leadership in the international order? Once the ox of power runs wild, it will lunge far from the interests of the people. Perhaps, the difference between democracy and autocracy will ultimately end in an effort of being the first to restrain the frantic sprinting of the ox of power, to be able to face up to and prevent the mental illness of power arrogance faster and more effectively.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play