After having grown up and paying our older generation a courtesy visit during CNY, the generation of my age were always asked and greeted by them this way: “Are you married? Wish you’d get married soon.” After having got married, we were greeted by them differently: “Wish you’d have babies in succession and get rich.” Now in the 21st century, the response from the younger generation to the same old greeting is: “Only getting rich is good enough!” No wonder the Family Planning Association of Hong Kong (FPAHK) has been inactive since decades ago, and halted the birth control campaign. A lot of the citizens actually have no idea what the FPAHK is doing and responsible for nowadays.

The era of campaigning for birth control in a free society and an authoritarian state hedging about reproduction has been history already. The wheel of fortune turns relentlessly. All well-developed countries are now urging people to give birth except for America, mainly because birth rates of well-developed countries have been declining on end so that natural mortality rates are higher than natural birth rates, and there are decreases in population growths. In terms of GDP, China is the first runner-up in the world, so a well-developed country (not in terms of GDP per capita). That prolific mothers are not suppressed anymore now as they used to be when one-child policy being in effect in China is a manifestation of the country fearing the impact on its economic growth brought about by a fall in the population, despite the existing population of 1.4 billion. But even though thoughts of the Chinese people are under strict control, the younger generation, who have learned to get indulged in and pursue consumerism, treasure purchasable sumptuousness and pleasure, and calculate the opportunity cost of reproducing offspring, are not patriotists who listen to and follow the ruling party anymore when considering giving birth to the next generation. Maybe the central government will make birth rate a matter of national security, pressing primary and secondary teachers to teach students every day that giving birth to more offspring is what a patriotist is supposed to do, on top of instructing them in the national security law, subversion, secession, collusion and terrorism.

Over the past ten years, there has still been a rise in the population of South Korea, but the growth rate has been decreasing year after year. Up to 2020 when there were only 275 thousand births but 307 deaths, the growth rate had eventually become negative in the country’s history, which made the South Korean government so flabbergasted as to announce a huge increment in maternity allowance. From 2022 onward, families with an infant aged between zero and one will be granted HKD2,140 monthly, which will be adjusted to HKD3,570 in 2025, and lying-in women will get HKD14,200. For those living in public housing, university education for all children of a household is free except for the first two. What about Hong Kong? The statistics by Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department show that in 2020, there were 49.5 thousand births and 48.9 deaths, a natural increase of 600 people in the population! The quota on one-way permit holders from the mainland was 54.75 thousand. Only 22.1 thousand came to the city, so 1200 people more than the 20.9 thousand Hong Kong emigrants in total. The actual population growth was 1800 people, which reached a record low. The land developers were petrified. Was Carrie Lam? If there is only an annual increase of about a thousand people in the population, is the Lantau Tomorrow Vision still necessary? With one-way permit holders from the mainland not entering Hong Kong and BNO passport holders emigrating, which will contribute to a negative population growth in Hong Kong, the propaganda by the government for the innumerous opportunities in Greater Bay Area is most probably of no avail!

