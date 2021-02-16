The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might just be the perfect match. In one corner, the IOC: an amoral corporate machine intent on forcing the upcoming summer games on COVID-19-ravaged Japan whether the host’s people want them or not. In the other, the CCP: a regime that has vowed to punish countries if they boycott Beijing’s 2022 winter games.

The IOC tell you that you have to host the games, regardless of circumstance, and the CCP make you attend. Unfortunately for Beijing, the combination is bound to backfire when next year’s Beijing winter games inevitably go ahead.

It is hard to imagine a worse choice as host of the Olympics than Beijing given the IOC charter’s stated goal of promoting ’'a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity” and with less than one year remaining until the scheduled start of Beijing 2022, calls for the event to be moved or for mass boycotts are gaining traction.

Earlier this month a coalition of 180 activist groups called for mass boycotts of the 2022 Beijing games to “ensure they are not used to embolden the Chinese government’s appalling rights abuses and crackdowns on dissent.” Many western governments are discussing action; UK parliamentarians are leading the charge and a small group of US Republican senators recently tabled a senate resolution that the IOC “should rebid the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to be hosted by a country that recognizes and respects human rights.”

Meanwhile, the postponed 2020 Tokyo summer games are due to start in less than five months – which seems an utterly preposterous idea in a country with more than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths this month – the most in the country so far – and thousands of new cases per day amid haphazard testing procedures. Then there is the fact that most Japanese people do not want the Olympics in Tokyo, at least not this year. A survey early last month found more than 80 per cent of people wanted the games either cancelled or further delayed (since that survey was released there have been 170,000 more cases and more than 3,250 deaths in a deadly third wave, nearly half of the total deaths due to total). Despite the dire situation in the city, and the obvious risk and logistical nightmare 11,000 athletes plus officials descending on the country represents, the IOC has revealed itself to be a money-hungry mechanism that stands for nothing but revenue. “We have, at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on 23 July in the Olympic stadium in Tokyo,” IOC president Thomas Bach puzzlingly declared, adding, perhaps more pointedly, “There is no Plan B.”

So, if there is no Plan B for Tokyo in the midst of a global pandemic and with the host country enduring a recently declared state of emergency, it would seem obvious that the western world is on a collision course with the Beijing winter games.

Just as the Tokyo games have created a perfect storm between the IOC’s greed and Japan’s seemingly face-saving inability to say no, the stakes are even higher ahead of Beijing 2022.

COVID-19′s economic impact means that the IOC will be even more desperate for revenue.

That puts the IOC’s corporate partners like Visa and Coca-Cola – and athletic brands like Nike, who rely on China for not only its 1.4 billion consumers but its sweatshops and supply chains – in a deadly bind: stay hitched to the Olympic wagon and risk consumer backlash, or withdraw and face the wrath of the CCP. The National Basketball Association (NBA) is still dealing with the fallout from a single Tweet: when Houston Rockets then-general manager Daryl Morey retweeted a message in support of Hong Kong protesters in late 2019, it eventually cost the league a reported USD150-200 million in revenue.

The most likely scenario is that the Beijing games go ahead, which might seem a golden opportunity for the CCP to push propaganda, as it did during the summer games in 2008, and as Adolf Hitler did with the 1936 games in Berlin.

This time it won’t work: in the midst of the COVID-19 cover-up, the world waking up to the ways of the CCP and international condemnation is growing with a bipartisanship rarely seen in recent times. Even before COVID-19, and before the atrocities of Xinjian were fully exposed, as far back as 2019 American lawmakers were pressuring broadcaster NBC to forgo its telecasts unless a new venue could be found, and anti-CCP momentum has built since.

While the CCP will see the games as a propaganda platform – and will no doubt have plenty of willing accomplices in the form of glad-handing politicians, sponsors and athletes still hungry for the almighty Yuan – the event will become a flashpoint for discussion of China’s human rights. Having the games moved from Beijing might seem a diplomatic blow in the short term, but would be less painful than what will occur should they go ahead.

Regardless, would moving the games or boycotts change the relentless style of China’s zero-sum diplomacy?

Amid the discussions of relocations or boycotts, perhaps the most worrying line for Beijing wasn’t in support of moving the games at all, but rather a statement from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

“We believe the more effective course of action is for the governments of the world and China to engage directly on human rights and political issues,” the USOPC statement read.

So, when the games do go ahead, it won’t just be athletic performances in the spotlight, it will be genocide in Xinjiang, attacks on democracy in Hong Kong, unfair trade practices and over-reach in Taiwan and the South China Sea up for discussion.

Not for the first time, the CCP’s hubris will be the cause of international embarrassment, but will Beijing 2022 be the catalyst for an even bigger backlash?

（Michael Cox is a journalist and Hong Kong permanent resident currently based in Australia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, The Age (Melbourne) and Australian Associated Press.）

