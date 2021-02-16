In the Year of the Ox, let’s talk about whether China’s stock market, currently a slow-moving bull, is in a healthy state or not.

In mid-2019, yours truly described China’s A-share market as having entered the second phase of the bullish period, in light of the fact that the Chinese government has demonstrated a sense of cautiousness about unexpected development and has the ability and willingness to promote economic growth through fiscal stimulus. Despite the trade war with the US, China is still capable of making enterprises maintain their competitive strength. With the bond default of several big enterprises over the past six months, the foreign media have been raising alarm bells about China’s high national debt that has grown to more than three times the GDP, a level described as “very dangerous”. Nonetheless, one must be aware that when financial institutions calculate overall social debts, they include inter-bank loans, which means the actual total debt should be much lower. In June 2020, two years after the Chinese government introduced tax cuts and fee reductions, the total debt of the central government and local governments amounted to about 70 percent of the GDP. According to Moody’s estimates, the central government’s debt as a percentage of the GDP has increased to 45 percent in the space of three years.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the total deposits of Chinese residents were 90.9 trillion yuan at the end of 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent and a 64 percent increase from the beginning of 2016. Mainland Chinese capital has been on the lookout for outlets, as indicated by the southward flow of funds to the Hong Kong stock market. It is often said that China’s stock market is dominated by retail investors, but as a matter of fact, the 180 billion individual stock accounts hold only 28.6 percent of the total value of the Chinese stock market.

On January 25 this year, the Chinese stock market hit a 13-year high. On January 26, the People’s Bank of China conducted 2 billion yuan of reverse repos, pulling out 78 billion in liquidity. Sensitive short-term speculators immediately sold their stocks. Both the mainland and Hong Kong stock markets fell 6.5 percent. China’s regulatory bodies have never let down their guard against high-leverage speculations. In 2020, however, China became a bigger recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) than the US, recording USD163 billion in FDI and a trade surplus of USD535 billion. The bond balance held by foreign investors in China grew by 1.06 trillion yuan, and banks had a surplus of USD215.2 billion in foreign exchange settlement. Among all the funds flown into China as productive investment, all the incomes from foreign trade and foreign funds used to purchase financial assets, none takes the form of banknotes printed by the People’s Bank. People have not invested more, and that has only reduced the “idling” of funds within the financial system without affecting long-term asset allocation.

The transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden has been completed. Although the new US administration claims that it supports multilateralism, other countries are not convinced yet. Besides, who knows what will happen four years later? Different countries around the world want to stop relying on the greenback. A pilot test on the digital renminbi has already been conducted. In the future, the digital renminbi could be used for pricing and settlement and as a foreign reserve currency. As long as there is no huge systemic risk in China, foreign investors’ confidence in Chinese assets will continue to grow.

The US stock market in the past decade has been a leading slow-moving bull. From 2010 to 2019, the S&P 500 Index increased by 155 percent, with an average compound growth rate of 11 percent per year, which is 2.5 percent higher than the average earnings per share growth rate of 8.5 percent. This premium can be regarded as a kind of “liquidity premium”, courtesy of high currency growth. From 2010 to 2019, the US currency grew by an average of 6.2 percent, 4 percent higher than the average GDP. In recent years, China has been making an effort to manage the growth rate of its own currency. From 2017 to before the Covid-19 outbreak began in 2020, China’s money supply grew by an average of 9 percent, 2.4 percent higher than the GDP. If China’s monetary policy remains neutral or gets tightened slightly, there will not be any significant impact on growth or on the stock market.

The slow-moving US bull has been going for 11 years, whereas its Chinese counterpart emerged only at the end of 2018. It still has a long way to go.

(Tommy Ong, Managing Director of DBS Hong Kong Treasury Market)

