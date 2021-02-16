In Taiwan, there is a TV show called “The Night Night Show”. The host is young and the audience is mainly young people. I have watched an episode that featured James Soong and Han Kuo-yu.

Widely popular among young people, the program is designed to be satirical. It covers many things, including politics, economy, people’s livelihood and culture. Guests appearing on the show get ridiculed. The host is smart, quick-thinking and humorous.

Both Soong and Han are experienced politicians. Soong has been around for years and is an influential man who has managed to shake the foundation of the Kuomintang. Han is a down-to-earth populist. At one point he was very popular. Alas, he later showed his pro-Beijing color by visiting the Liaison Office when he was in Hong Kong. Since then, his career has been going downhill and was even removed as mayor of the city of Kaohsiung.

Politicians appearing on TV variety shows is a unique phenomenon in Taiwan. They do that in the hope of pleasing voters and winning votes. On camera, they ridicule themselves and get grilled by the host. To gain popular support, they cannot but belittle themselves.

When it comes to appearing on such TV programs, Han is better than Soong, because Soong is normally a serious man but on “The Night Night Show”, he suddenly had to change his style, crack jokes, laugh at himself and get connected with the audience. It must have been a tough task for him.

In order to win votes, Taiwanese politicians have to swallow their pride and interact with people in a way that makes the latter happy. Their political views are couched in slapstick comedy. They declare their political commitments in the tone of worldly mafias. Such is a feat that no Hong Kong politician is capable of.

Whoever has the choice is the boss. Taiwanese voters can choose their leader and so they are the master of Taiwan. They decide who can take power, and whether one can become the leader depends on whether voters like him or her. Such is Taiwan’s democratic system and is one reason why people love the island.

Recently, Leung Chun-ying and Jasper Tsang have been debating vehemently whether chief executives in Hong Kong should be decided through local consultation in the future. But then whoever is chosen, seven million Hongkongers are not involved at all in the process. But if, before a chief executive election, a Hong Kong version of “The Night Night Show” could be held a few times in different parts of the city and the candidates meet the public, at least people could feel as if they are part of the election. Chip Tsao could be the moderator and the candidates could get on stage to talk about anything. People could “straighten out” the candidates a bit and let them talk about their political views, if they are allowed to have any.

Why not entertain us a bit first? Then you pick someone through local consultation or hold an election. Just go your own way, okay?

(Ngan Shun Kau is a veteran publisher and writer. His publications and works are award-winning. )

