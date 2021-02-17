“It is immense happiness to struggle against heaven and people” is a celebrated saying by the late CCP (Chinese Communist Party) leader Mao Zedong, who enjoyed “struggling”. Now with a battle against the coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong, it feels like the clock has been turned back 60 years to unfold before everyone’s eyes what the struggle was all about.

Mao Zedong issued an article titled “On the Correct Handling of Contradictions among the People” in February 1957, classifying contradictions into the internal contradictions among the people and the contradictions between ourselves and the enemies in an attempt to draw out the maximum number of enemies for criticism and struggle. Mao was convinced the internal contradictions among the people could be reconciled for the crux lied in the “foundation of people’s common interests”, while the contradictions between ourselves and the enemies were named by him counter-revolutionary forces such as the bourgeoisie and the “anti-Party”, which were irreconcilable.

Stirring up of the contradictions between ourselves and the enemies can be seen from the political considerations in enforcement of the ban on social gatherings and the measures concerning border closure. Obviously, when it comes to the police issuing tickets for social gatherings, political stance takes over, as evidenced by the fact that the pro-establishment and loyalists organizations have never been given a single ticket for their demonstrations such as the ones outside the British Consul-General to Hong Kong, the Consulate General of the United States in Hong Kong and the Central Government Offices, which were even taken care of throughout by designated personnel, while those publicly expressing support for protesters and remonstrating against government’s anti-epidemic measures were all given a ticket of a fine of $5,000, regardless of the number of people. Even though selective law enforcement has been around for a long time, the ban on social gatherings, as part of the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, has become a wonderful means adopted by the authorities to strangle dissent and intensify struggles.

What’s more, on the one hand, the government has been opening the borders to people from the mainland as well as putting in practice exemption from quarantine such as Return2hk on the pretext of “zero infection in communities” on the mainland, family reunions and commercial dealings; on the other hand, upon an order given by Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, “ambush-style” district lockdowns have been conducted time and again. Those in violation of the order were given a fixed penalty, and even criminally liable to what they had done. The ways of dealing with affairs like this is palpably a manifestation of the government officials, who look up to the CCP for direction to crack down on the freedoms of Hong Kong people, prioritizing politics over everything and taking Hong Kong citizens as enemies.

As to the internal contradictions among the people, Mao alleged they could be reconciled by means of “democracy and criticism”, but not by “force and suppression”. However, the Hong Kong government has been tackling them in a high-handed manner. Deeming the ethnic minorities inhabiting in Jordan and Yau Ma Tei to be “virus spreaders”, the authorities are suspected of being involved in racial discrimination. As a matter of fact, the ethnic minorities cannot understand the bilingual propaganda campaign launched by the government for the fight against the pandemic, let alone getting to know where to get tested for the virus. It is thus evident that not only did the government put the blame on somebody else, but also incited the locals to discriminate the ethnic minorities. Haven’t the government officials done way more than Mao’s instructions in struggling strategies?

Conditions on which school classes resume split teachers and parents up

On the other front, the Education Bureau has announced school classes will resume after CNY on a specific condition: If all the teachers and non-teaching staff of a school are tested for the disease, half-day face-to-face teaching will be allowed to resume. Only the Hong Kong government can come up with such a means of disuniting teachers and parents. Who doesn’t want his/her offspring to go to school and see their friends and teachers in person as early as possible after face-to-face classes having been suspended for a long spell? Now that the Education Bureau is going to entitle schools to that “freedom”, rather than require them to carry out regular mandatory tests like other industries, everybody can see the ulterior motive behind it. The policy, which seems accommodating in letting school classes resume, is in fact aimed at drawing out the bad apples who are not cooperative on getting tested. As Mak Yiu-kwong, the principal of CMA Secondary School, said, “The authorities (who said schools decide on their own whether to carry out the tests) have actually posed a threat, passing the buck to schools.” Isn’t such a disuniting means stirring up contradictions?

In recent days, “retain the island, not the people” has been widely reported and speculated. Despite all the pro-communist figures saying it’s just complete nonsense, from the extreme anti-pandemic measures having been implemented since 2020, it can be seen that the Hong Kong government has purposefully capitalized on its privilege entitled by the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, even readily copied the decades-old struggling mode to Hong Kong, pushing Hong Kong, which is at the critical juncture of life and death, to the edge of the cliff by such mean old tricks of disuniting, and stirring up contradictions

(Koo Shu-wai, independent writer)

