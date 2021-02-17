Once the National Security Law was implemented, the Garrison described that Hong Kong has gone from “chaos to governed”. Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng sang loudly in harmony to that, but she also admitted that although society as a whole has undoubted calmed down, many Hongkongers “have clearly, whether deliberately or simply have not understood thoroughly, misunderstood the National Security Law”, believing that this law is undermining human rights and the rule of law that is strongly tied to prosperity. Misunderstandings, oh, misunderstanding. There are just so many misunderstandings. Why do the 7 million people always misunderstand the country’s painstaking efforts?

The misunderstanding of the law does not seem to have only come from everyday commoners. Jimmy Lai was accused of violating the National Security Law, and Chief Magistrate Victor So Wai-tak sentenced him to await trial behind bars. Judge Lee Wan-tang granted him a bail of HK$10 million (US$ 1.3 million) with the conditions to be silent and cut off all external communication, something that is not so different from a house arrest. Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng was not convinced by the bail grant, and filed a direct appeal to the Court of Final Appeal. Three justices determined that Judge Lee might have misunderstood the National Security Law, and without a word, put Jimmy Lai back behind bars right before Chinese New Year to await official trial.

On Feb. 1, the five judges of the Court of Final Appeal formally heard the bail application. Contrary to practice, no overseas judges were present at the trial. At the same time, Citizens News reported that Carrie Lam had a one-on-one with Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung, who had only recently taken over from his predecessor, Justice Geoffrey Ma, generating talks of suspicion. Carrie Lam called it a misunderstanding, that meeting with the Chief Justice is part of the Chief Executive’s normal work, and is by no means interference with judicial independence. Then, how did the Court of Final Appeal handle the bail case?

On Feb. 9, the verdict issued confirmed that Judge Lee’s grant of bail was a misunderstanding of the National Security Law. If a High Court judge could misunderstand the National Security Law, why is it surprising if any ordinary person also misunderstands? Dean of HKU Law Johannes Chan Man-mun worried that the absence of overseas judges in the trial reflects a nationalist sentiment which could easily be turned into xenophobia. Teresa Cheng rebuked that this was “getting too creative”, and that the facts must be considered when looking at the matter. She advised reading the verdict carefully: “Take a look at the verdict. Whether the judge is a local one, or a foreign one; whether a judge is a permanent one, or a non-permanent one, they would still have to spell out the reason. Let’s take a look at the reason to see whether it is reasonable. If it is correct, we cannot simply call it unfair because we don’t like the results.” Fair or not, how is the verdict commenting on whether the National Security Law has undermined human rights and the rule of law?

Let’s look at human rights first. Article 39 of the Basic Law stipulates that Hongkongers enjoy the protections of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which include the suspect’s right to apply for bail. However, in the verdict, it is stated that the National Security Law was “enacted in Hong Kong personally” by the central government, therefore the Court of Final Appeal “lacks jurisdiction” to determine whether the detention of Jimmy Lai violates the human rights granted by the Basic Law.

What a “lack of jurisdiction”. This reminds one of Pontius Pilate, the governor of Rome that was sent to Rome to preside over Jesus’ case. Jesus was accused of instigating rebellion, and Pilate’s wife warned him not to interfere. Yet seeing the raging Jewish community that was vowing to crucify Jesus, Pilate had no option but to say to “the chief priests, the rulers, and the people” that “You brought me this man as one who was inciting the people to rebellion. I have examined him in your presence and have found no basis for your charges against him” (Luke 23:13). Yet Pilate saw that he was going nowhere with it, so “he took water and washed his hands in front of the crowd.” (Matthew 27:24). If the highest judicial organ of the Special Administrative Region also “washed hands” on the human rights granted by the Basic Law, is it even necessary to explicitly state how the National Security Law has destroyed human rights?

Human rights are destroyed, then what about the rule of law? The verdict of the Court of Final Appeal pointed out that the National Security Law “made threshold requirements for bail applications stricter.” How much stricter? Whether bail is granted or not, the judge must first determine whether there is “sufficient reason to believe that the criminal suspect will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.” As the name suggests, while the suspect has not yet been convicted, the suspicion lies in the defendant, so how is one able to “continue” to endanger national security? There is no need to further explain how the National Security Law has violated the presumption of innocence in the common law. Judge Lee granted bail based on the logic of the common law, then, where comes this misunderstanding? Moreover, the so-called sufficient reason is purely based on the judge’s subjective “assessment and judgment” without the need for proof. How is this kind of “free-spirited proof” different from Qin Hui convicting Yue Fei for the crime of “no reason needed”?

Teresa Cheng believed that society has calmed down, meaning that governance has taken over from chaos, and that human rights and the rule of law are unharmed. To hold different opinions is to misunderstand the National Security Law. Whether human rights is violated, the Court of Final Appeal went through careful deliberation, and decided to “wash hands”. What is unsaid is loud and clear, even deafening. Without the need for evidence, judges only need to rely on their “free-spirited judgments”. As such, whether this is the rule of law restricting the rule of arbitrary totalitarianism, or the suppression of the people through harsh draconian laws, even a three-year-old child could tell you the answer. The National Security Law undermines human rights and the rule of law in the most apparent ways, where exactly is any room for misunderstanding?

