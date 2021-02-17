The military in Myanmar staged a coup on February 1 and arrested civilian government leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi, bringing a decade-old democracy to an end. For more than 10 days the brave people of Myanmar defied the junta’s ban on public gathering and staged endless demonstrations, marches, strikes and acts of civil disobedience.

The protesters come from all walks of life, including university and secondary school students, young people, workers, civil servants, entertainers, police officers and professionals such as lawyers, engineers, doctors and medical staff. People from different ethnic minorities also marched to demand the release of Suu Kyi. Many people banged their pots and pans to show their anger and frustration.

Some protesters said they were inspired by the protests in Hong Kong. The coup received wide coverage in the news media in Hong Kong and many people here watched with deep anxiety and concern, hoping a bloody crackdown in Beijing on June 4, 1989, would not be repeated in the streets of Myanmar.

On Valentine’s Day, the junta cut internet service and the troops used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons to break up the crowds. The soldiers arrested more than 400 people and searched properties without court warrants. Tanks and armored vehicles were deployed, sparking off alarm and concern that a bloody military crackdown was imminent.

The courage and determination of the protesters have captured the imagination and respect of the international community. On February 12, the United Nations Human Rights Council passed a resolution which was watered down by China urging the military leaders to immediately release Suu Kyi. It also called on the junta to grant free speech and political rights and to lift internet curbs immediately. China, Russia, Venezuela, Bolivia and the Philippines distanced themselves from the resolution.

The people of Myanmar’s sudden loss of civil and political rights and their valiant efforts to defend their democracy against the military might of the junta are much admired by many Hong Kong people, who fought for two years to defend their freedoms, personal safety and the rule of law. While the Hong Kong situation is rapidly deteriorating, the people are hoping against hope that the struggle of the Burmese people would have a better ending.

At the wee small hours on Valentine’s Day, I took part in a Global Activist Forum organized by students of my alma mater, the London School of Economics and Political Science. Speakers at the forum included activists from Chile, India and Pakistan. The two student organizers were from Argentina and Pakistan.

The two-hour discussion centered on the challenges facing activists and young people in these countries. It was not surprising to find the tactics of dictators and repressive regimes were drawn from the same authoritarian playbook.

I recounted the devastating experience in Hong Kong in the past two years, triggered by Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s introduction of the extradition bill. Her misguided act has turned the city upside down and inside out. With no forewarning, Hong Kong degenerated from a free, safe, peaceful and vibrant city into one filled with anxiety, hatred and despair.

I said Hong Kong’s nasty experience should be a salutary lesson to people from all over the world. We must not be complacent and definitely not take things for granted. Because the things we value and cherish may, with little notice, vanish and evaporate, to be replaced by anguish, horror and nightmare.

The discussion revealed that activists and young people face clampdown on freedom of expression, civil liberties and personal safety. Repression and police brutality, a common hallmark, provoke violent reactions and insurrection. The sad story of the people’s struggle, often met with arrests and detention, is repeated in different places. There seems to be no end to the people’s agony.

If and when we feel desperate and disillusioned, we should take courage and learn from the China human rights lawyers. Two of them tried to assist 12 Hong Kong activists arrested in the mainland last August while trying to flee to Taiwan. These two lawyers, Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu, had their practicing licenses revoked by the mainland authorities. Both lawyers said provincial judicial officials had threatened “consequences” a number of times when pressuring them to quit the cases.

Speaking to the news media, the two lawyers did not sound dispirited or demoralized. They have no regret about offering help to the Hong Kong activists. They said they know the system in the mainland and are prepared to continue with the struggle.

Another prominent human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng was named as the Laureate for the Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders 2021 in Geneva on Lunar New Year’s Day. Throughout his legal career, Yu participated in many human rights and civil rights cases, most notably his numerous representations in cases relating to Falun Gong and “709 Crackdown.”

Yu was also dedicated to fostering the advancement of civil society in China. In January 2018 he published an open letter calling for political reform, which is believed to have led to his immediate detention, and he has been in custody ever since.

Compared to the travail of the China human rights lawyers, the predicament of the Hong Kong activists is insignificant. Like the human rights lawyers, we are doing what we believe in and what we can to uphold the rule of law and defend the people’s freedoms and personal safety. Like activists in Myanmar and other places, we have to pay a price, but we believe what we do is for the benefit of our people.

(Emily Lau, Chairperson, International Affairs Committee of the Democratic Party)

