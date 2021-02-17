Parents in Hong Kong have been cursed. With school classes having been suspended for almost two years and resumption of school life, at least face-to-face interaction with classmates, being in sight, students that have been longing for the moments just can’t wait to open textbooks to fill themselves in with what they have missed over the past two years. Alas! What is it? Why do they have to learn “national security? Why toddlers with their diapers on in K1 who haven’t even fully grasped home safety have to get to know national security, and recite four counts concerning “national security”?

There are tens of thousands of ordinances, laws and criminal offenses in Hong Kong. Why are students requested to only learn the laws and ordinances about “national security”? How is such a priority decided? To students, maybe learning what online “killing pigs plate” scam is all about is more useful.

To parents, this is genuinely an epic joke: After a long spell of hunger, the food, which is finally being dished up, turns out to be white rice seasoned with chili oil. How do they stomach it?

Patriotists said getting to know national security is perfectly justified, and that Americans have patriotic education as well.

Of course, there is patriotic education in the US as well, but do primary students in America have to know what “crime of treason” is?

I have searched out a children’s book published in the US. Having finished it, I now understand what patriotic education in America is.

The book named I Voted: Making a Choice Makes a Difference(去投票吧！做出選擇，創造改變) is translated by a Taiwan publisher. In the book, the concept of “voting” goes from the easy to the difficult and complicated. First of all, the definition of “voting” is introduced: when you choose between an orange and an apple, you cast a vote for the latter if you choose it. Then, it is said that if there is only you who casts a vote, then you will get what you want; but voting is done by all the people together, so the voting result may not necessarily be what you want. With just a few sentences, the concept of “voting” is taught to kids.

It is also mentioned in the book that adults choose a person to govern a city or even a country. Some of them do what you like while some do what you hate. So, choosing a ruler is extraordinarily important.

Hong Kong people can’t agree more to this section.

There is another paragraph which is also exquisite: “Regardless of winning or losing, as long as everybody complies with the rules, the voting will be fair.”

Hong Kong people says, “Stop kidding me!” So long as you win the election, you are reckoned the one who seizes power. So, we ‘d prefer to “surrender” now rather than “vote”. After all, voting is just a fantasy getting about in textbooks.

(Tsang Chi-ho, columnist)

