On February 4, the UK’s communications regulator Ofcom revoked the broadcasting license of Star China Media, on grounds that Star, being the license holder of China Global Television Network (CGTN), did not have editorial responsibility for CGTN’s output and therefore did not meet UK broadcasting laws that require the body holding a broadcasting license to have control over the content that is aired. Ofcom added that Star was acting as the distributor, not the provider of the news channel, and therefore its license had to be withdrawn.

According to Ofcom, it had provided CGTN with numerous opportunities to comply with UK broadcasting law but the news channel failed to respond accordingly. Besides, UK broadcasting laws prohibit political organizations from holding a broadcasting license in the UK. Therefore, CGTN’s application for a license has also been rejected. Ofcom’s decision has triggered a chain reaction - CGTN’s broadcasting license in Germany has also become invalid because the channel had been distributed in Germany under the British license. Under a 1989 agreement on transfrontier television, a distribution license in one European country applies across most of the continent.

On the same day, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) made a counterattack, saying the BBC’s January 26 report on the Covid situation in Wuhan was “fake news”. It also accused the BBC of “politicizing the issue on a technical point”, practicing a “double standard” and carrying out “political repression” of press freedom. On February 11, China doubled down by banning BBC World News from broadcasting in the whole of China.

To everyone’s surprise, the ban is applied not only to mainland China but also Hong Kong, which is supposed to operate under a “one country, two systems” principle. A spokesperson of Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) said that in accordance with the decision of the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) to not to allow the BBC to be broadcast “within Chinese territory”, RTHK would suspend the relay of BBC World Service and BBC News Weekly starting from February 12.

Bring Hong Kong on a par with the mainland

So RTHK now has to comply with the NRTA ban, hasn’t it? Since Article 27 of the Basic Law guarantees that Hong Kong has freedom of the press, broadcasting restrictions in Hong Kong have always been different from the standards practiced in mainland China. Broadcasting rules in the mainland are not applicable to Hong Kong. So far, BBC’s programs have not violated Hong Kong’s broadcasting rules. Why should they be banned in Hong Kong? Does the standard of freedom of the press in Hong Kong now have to be aligned with that in mainland China?

The NRTA ban is obviously a retaliatory move against Britain’s decision to withdraw the license for CGTN. Isn’t the administration also “politicizing the issue on a technical point” and carrying out “political repression”? Suppose MOFA’s criticism of the BBC had a point and that the UK was really guilty of political interference into CGTN. But does that mean China has to do likewise and practice “political repression” of press freedom, too?

But there is a more serious issue here. In 2020, the US said the framework for “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong had been demolished and it removed Hong Kong’s special trading status under the US-Hong Kong Policy Act. However, China has repeatedly criticized the US for making false accusations and said that the “one country, two systems” arrangement has been working well. If that is really the case, why is Hong Kong now following in the footsteps of China and retaliate against the BBC politically? If next time there is an issue about Meng Wanzhou, could China retaliate against foreigners in Hong Kong and arrest a large number of foreigners here? Who then would want to come to the city to do business? How can this international financial hub maintain its status?

This is a thorny foreign policy issue of Beijing’s own making. Beijing wants to maintain Hong Kong’s international financial hub status and positions Hong Kong as an “economic city”. To “depoliticize” the city, Beijing should make sure Hong Kong is not involved in any disputes between China and foreign countries. The city should be treated as all neutral ports were treated in history. But when Hong Kong is caught in the crossfire between China and other countries, treaties and agreements previously signed between Hong Kong and other countries, such as extradition treaties, will be reviewed by the foreign countries. Think Washington’s move to revoke Hong Kong’s special trading status. Consequently, Hong Kong will no longer play the role of a “middleman”. In Europe and the US, where there is the rule of law, there are many ways for CGTN to get back its right to broadcast its programs or for Beijing to push its overseas propaganda further. Yet Beijing has opted for vindictive retaliation. That has not hurt the UK itself - the BBC is not owned by the British government, and it has often been said that the ruling Conservative Party dislikes the BBC and prefers policies against the BBC’s favor. So the British government has not been hurt by Beijing’s move on the BBC, whereas Beijing has reacted strongly to Ofcom’s move on CGTN. Because of the BBC’s international status, and because the “two systems” arrangement for Hong Kong is jeopardized, even the European Union, to which the UK no longer belongs, has also criticized the RTHK decision, saying it will further undermine the “one country, two systems” principle. On the whole, Beijing’s move has failed to deter its rivals but has actually drawn more doubts from the international community over China. The wolf warrior diplomacy is hurting China more and yet Beijing has been keen to practice it in recent years.

(Kay Lam, commentator)

