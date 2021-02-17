The economy is in the doldrums and all sectors are in a sluggish state. The government coffers are shrinking and bureaucratic officials are hoping to make some gains in the financial market in order to make ends meet.

Economically I am very much a rightist. I believe in capitalism and the market economy. Raising tax is not ideal for me. The cost of doing that is reduction of transactions. Although the Hong Kong stock market is very active, the US stock market is even more vibrant and has a bigger variety of products and assets.

In November 2020, the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association interviewed 843 Hong Kong residents aged 25 to 65 with a monthly income of at least HKD30,000 or liquid assets of HKD500,000 or above. The survey found that 44 percent of the respondents were willing to invest in US stocks.

If the government drastically raises the stamp duty, these investors with purchasing power should simply invest in US stocks. Besides, Hong Kong’s stock market is now being propped up by the return of Chinese concept stocks. Political risk is the biggest factor that determines whether stocks are attracted to a given market or not. Now that Joe Biden has taken office, the political risk for Chinese concept stocks in the US stock market has been greatly reduced. In terms of the trading volume and liquidity, Chinese concept stocks in the US are more attractive than those double-listed in Hong Kong.

Bureaucratic government officials’ idea of raising the stamp duty is like killing a plant by taking care of it with over-enthusiasm. The right thing to do is to expand the capital market so that tax income will be increased. Raising the tax rate is the wrong thing to do.

Another way to expand the market is to make it easier for more companies to be listed on the Hong Kong stock market. That will enable newly listed companies to take advantage of rallies on the stock market. But now the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is bucking the trend. Raising the threshold for companies to be listed on the stock market will make it impossible for small and medium enterprises to raise funds in the capital market.

Allowing people to withdraw funds from their MPF accounts is the best thing to do as people’s urgent needs can be met. But the bureaucrats are too passive and set their sight on short-term gains. Hong Kong is dying.

(Muddy Water)

