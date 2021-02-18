History keeps repeating itself.

Two years ago, the Hong Kong government rolled out a controversial extradition bill to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance for plugging a “legal loophole” that permitted crime suspects to stay indefinitely in the city without facing justice elsewhere. A few months later, the ill-fated bill dropped dead after Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced suspending its legislative process amid waves of city-wide protests.

While our memory is still fresh, the Lam administration is now introducing another bill to amend the Immigration Ordinance. This time, the legislative intent of the bill is purportedly to reduce the number of non-refoulement claims lodged by non-ethnic Chinese asylum-seekers who may stay indefinitely in Hong Kong while their torture claims are being adjudicated, according to a brief submitted to the Legislative Council now dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers.

What people worry about the amendment most is the insertion to Clause 3 of the Immigration Ordinance of a new section 6A which reads “a passenger or a member of the crew of a carrier may or may not be carried on board the carrier.” A subsection under 6A lays down the definition of “passenger” as “a person carried, or to be carried, on board a carrier, other than a member of the crew.” Understandably, the person at issue can be a non-ethnic Chinese asylum-seeker, as intended under the amendment, or can be any traveller on board the carrier, including Hong Kong permanent resident or foreign national. Presumably, the carrier can be an inbound or outbound flight, or any other means of transportation. Of note, the new regulations under section 6A also “provide for the exercise or performance by the Director [of Immigration] or any public officer of any powers or functions.”

One may inevitably wonder why such overwhelming powers would be vested almost unconditionally in immigration officials just for the sole purpose of stopping a handful of non-ethnic Chinese asylum-seekers from boarding inbound flights to Hong Kong. Or, as pointed out by the Hong Kong Bar Association (HKBA), the immigration amendment is intended to effectively “confer an apparently unfettered power on the Director to prevent Hong Kong residents and others from leaving Hong Kong.” The Security Bureau, which oversees the Immigration Department, later issued a statement in response to the HKBA’s concerns, accusing the revered professional body of raising “unnecessary misunderstanding,” as if barristers were unable to understand the laws any better than security bureaucrats. The Bureau further emphasized that the new regulations would apply to “flights heading to Hong Kong, rather than departing flights” although such interpretation is not explicitly expressed in any clause of the amendment.

To get a clue of what the immigration amendment is really about, one needs look no further than China’s Exit and Entry Administration Law. Enacted in 2013, the Law sets forth a number of circumstances under which the freedom of exit for citizens is restricted. One of those circumstances has to do with violating any acts that deem to endanger national security or interests. Since 2014, China has grossly broadened the scope of national security to include political, homeland, military, economic, financial, infrastructure, energy, agricultural, cultural, scientific and technological, information, ethnic, religious, counter-terrorism, societal, ecological, nuclear and international securities. Even the securities of uninhabited domains such as outer space, deep sea and polar glacier are counted as part of China’s national security or interests. Aside from national security grounds, a Chinese citizen can also be prohibited from leaving the country due to “[o]ther circumstances in which exit from China is not allowed in accordance with laws or administrative regulations.”

It has never been a secret that “administrative regulation” is often used as a special weapon by Chinese authorities to stop targeted individuals from leaving the country. These individuals include dissidents, corrupt officials and foreigners involved in commercial disputes, as well as their family members who have not been accused of any wrongdoing. Oftentimes, these people are totally unaware of being black-listed by border controls until the moment they check-in at the airport. The implementation of exit bans is largely a mystery to the people involved. They would not be notified by authorities about the grounds behind their denial of exits, nor would they be provided with any legal recourse to appeal the restrictions. While the exit bans for high-profile dissidents appear to last perpetually, others are imposed over a short period of time apparently just to stop people from attending specific events overseas. In any case, exit bans have increasingly been used by the authoritarian regime as a means to exert influence over individuals and to silence dissent.

As China continues to exercise its comprehensive governance over Hong Kong, it is a matter of time before mainland-style exit bans are fully implemented in the city. The tactic of exit bans is likely to be used for slowing down the ongoing exodus of Hongkongers to other countries and blocking any activists from flying out to meet with foreign political figures. Hongkongers should take note of the move and plan ahead accordingly.

(Dr Jack Kwan is a MIT-trained consultant based in Boston. )

