by Fong Yuen

After some long wait, Xi Jinping finally received the call from Biden. They have both talked about topics that they concern about without much of a discussion. On the subject of Taiwan, Xi suggested Biden “act cautiously,” somewhat different from the aggressive tone he has adopted in the past several years.

“Act cautiously” means it is OK to “act,” but please think carefully and not be reckless. So, what is this “act”? Of course, it means the “interference” of the U.S. with Chinese internal affairs. The CCP believes the U.S. courting Taiwan is purposefully and with a plan. In the past, the CCP saw every interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan as interfering with its internal affairs. It has always issued warnings and objections. Now both warnings and objections have been toned down and became polite suggestions. “Act cautiously” actually means “please, can we talk about this first? Please don’t embarrass me.”

The CCP has toned down its objections to the U.S.-Taiwan relations because being high-profile would not help. Biden inviting Taiwan representative Hsiao Bi-khim to the inauguration has already broken the usual practice. It implied Biden would rather have Hsiao and give up Cui Tiankai. This staunch attitude is unprecedented in the history of U.S.-China relations. The CCP can then work out Biden’s government would not be easier to deal with than Trump’s.

Therefore, if the CCP continues with its aggressiveness, not only would it not help with the matter, but it would also pour oil into the flame and destroy the little bit of cooperation basis left in the U.S.-China relations. When there is no progress in the normal communication between the two countries, the bad relationship would only spiral out of control, and the CCP will face never-ending negative impacts.

The CCP hoped to resume a normal relationship with the U.S. through this long-anticipated call, so it decided to be careful and adjust its attitude once it knew what Biden has to say.

Also, whether by political or military means, the CCP does not have many useful weapons. “One Country, Two Systems” is a thing in the past, and using military aircraft to harass Taiwan is only a child’s play. The CCP cannot unify Taiwan by force if Taiwan does not declare independence, and Taiwan does not have to do that at all. During an interview with BBC in the UK early last year, Tsai Ing-wen said, “we don’t need to declare ourselves an independent state. We are an independent country already, and we call ourselves the Republic of China (Taiwan). We have our own government, military, and election. "

Taiwan’s situation is getting better. The western countries have already torn down the walls built by China around Taiwan. Pompeo lifted all the restrictions on U.S.-Taiwan interaction, which means there will be no limitations on all official communications. The U.S. also promotes Taiwan on the international stage, which helps Taiwan leave its difficult diplomatic situation. Its decision on setting up an office in Guyana earlier was blocked by the CCP. But with the backings of the U.S., UK, Japan, France, and Germany, Taiwan does not have to worry about small countries like Guyana anymore.

More importantly, Taiwan has TSMC as its guardian angel. All the high-tech companies of the western countries are fighting to please Taiwan to secure their chips supply. There is a severe shortage of auto chips recently, so the important officials of various countries have sought help from Tsai Ing-wen’s government directly. With high-tech as its strength, Taiwan can go ahead and develop its economy and national defense. Time and situation are both on Taiwan’s side, not the CCP’s.

As long as it does not declare independence, Taiwan can be pro-active both internationally and domestically. Domestically, it develops the economy and improves people’s livelihood. When its democratic system matures, its international status will continue to rise. When it expands its international relations, it is also building a protective net around it. Along with its sturdy fortress inside, Taiwan would be strong enough to respond to the CCP’s threat of force reunification.

On the contrary, the CCP is on the passive side. It has numerous economic and livelihood problems domestically, and the international environment is worsening as its relations with various countries are going downhill. The CCP is facing domestic and international crises, whereas Taiwan is becoming more prosperous every day. The unification seems ever more unlikely as the gap between their strength increases.

Biden’s government is currently fighting attrition warfare. It operates a united front of anti-Communist, and an economy and high-tech blockade, so that the CCP will be in an isolated and helpless environment, and its domestic and international conflicts accumulated for years will continue to intensify. All the while, the U.S. will be leisurely watching from a distance.

The CCP can’t give up on the one-party dictatorship, and the western countries will not accept communism. It is the ultimate puzzle that has no solution. Since the telephone conversation between Biden and Xi, the U.S. and China still have not rebuilt the communication channel. China keeps shouting out, and the U.S. makes no move. They are still doing their own thing. Right now, unification with Taiwan is no longer the biggest problem for the CCP. The biggest problem is its own survival. It has become slightly more relaxed on the U.S.-Taiwan relations only because it is lacking some self-confidence and therefore trying to be nice.

