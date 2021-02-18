At the beginning of Chinese Xin Chou Year, Beijing did not impress the world with a speech delivered by Xi Jinping at a spring festival get-together or the same old tedious news coverage always titled “All ethnic groups blissful and auspicious, the great motherland prosperous and strong” by the People’s Daily, but with a press conference held by China-World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of Geng Zi Year.

WHO is one of the key international organizations the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has been shelling out money on. To what extent has the CCP brought the institution under control? It was incisively and vividly shown in the press conference held in Wuhan that lasted for 3 hours. First, the expert team from WHO was not supposed to carry out an investigation in Wuhan, but only engage in opinion exchange with Chinese experts, which literally converted the objective and nature of the trip. Have a look at the credentials of Peter Embarek, who led the WHO team. He is not a virologist, but just an expert on food safety having worked in China for 14 years. Another joint team member Peter Daszak is a virologist and a collaborator of Wuhan Institute of Virology which was under investigation this time, co-researching into coronavirus from bats, having published more than 20 theses with the institute, even having lobbied research institutes in the US for funding Wuhan Institute of Virology. It goes without saying why China accepted this expert team.

The Xinhua News Agency carried a report on the conclusion drawn by the team of international experts: “Having assessed the probabilities of four different ways the new coronavirus could be transmitted to human beings, including direct transmission from reservoir hosts, transmission via frozen foods, intermediate hosts and laboratory(assessment results classified into five levels: highly improbable, improbable, probable, relatively probable and highly probable), the China-WHO joint team considers it is “relatively probable” that the new coronavirus was transmitted to human beings via intermediate hosts, “probable” that it was directly transmitted to human beings via reservoir hosts or frozen foods, and highly improbable that it was transmitted to human beings via laboratory.”

The “relatively probable” intermediate hosts have not been discovered yet. As to the “highly improbable” transmission, Liang Wannian, leader of the Chinese side elaborated at a press conference that the virus couldn’t be leaked from a laboratory because “there is no new coronavirus in Wuhan laboratory”, which runs counter to what Wuhan Institute of Virology Director Shi Zhengli revealed in Scientific American in March last year. She made public last year: Having learned about the epidemic outbreak, she couldn’t fall asleep at nights, and the first question coming to her mind was “whether the virus would have gone out of the laboratory. To rule out the possibility of leakage from laboratory, Shi and her team tested the virus specimens collected from the infected, established genomic sequencing of the virus, and compared it with almost a thousand coronavirus specimens collected from more than ten thousand bats. When the expert team from WHO talked to Shi this time, didn’t they question: Where are all the new coronavirus specimens you have gathered?

What is left is the “probable” direct transmission from reservoir hosts or transmission via frozen foods. In June last year, there was a coronavirus epidemic outbreak in Xinfadi seafood wholesale market in Fengtai District, Beijing, and it was announced that the virus had been discovered in imported frozen salmon and vehicles transporting frozen foods. Surprisingly, Koopmans, an expert from WHO promised this time: “We should find out evidence of early transmission.”

Expert team’s trip endorses CCP’s denial of virus stemming from Wuhan

That’s it for the trip taken by the expert team from WHO to Wuhan , which was actually an endorsement of the CCP denying the new coronavirus stemming from Wuhan. However, on January 15, the next day after the expert team arrived in Wuhan, then US State Secretary Pompeo released a statement saying that there was a reason for the US government to believe that as early as in autumn 2019, there had been researchers infected in Wuhan Institute of Virology, much earlier than the first confirmed case known to the public at large; the institute was opaque, and had been cooperating with the military in researches secretly.

The ball is in Biden’s court now. He declared re-joining WHO as soon as he took office. After the press conference held in Wuhan, US State Department spokesperson Edward Price pointed out that the US would deliberate on the result of the investigation and its basic information independently. On that day, two US senators from the Republican Party, Josh Hawley and Rick Scott, tabled together the World Health Organization Accountability Act for discussion, holding WHO accountable for concealing information of the COVID-19 for the “communist China”. The act also suggests that the country should stop funding WHO until its top executive is replaced, and it accepts Taiwan as a member.

On February 13, the White House expressed “deep concern” about the COVID-19 origin investigation report issued by WHO, calling upon China to make public the early information about the pandemic. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly echoed it: “I reckon that very obviously a lot of evidence seems to suggest the pandemic stems from Wuhan.” He suggested that world’s superpowers reach a global agreement concerning pandemic diseases so that proper transparencies in various countries are guaranteed after an outbreak of the new coronavirus. I believe this is one of the topics for discussion at the annual G7 Summit.

In the spring festival in Wuhan this year, chrysanthemums have been sold out, as the citizens are still feeling sorrow at the deaths of their family members. The CCP regime, which is engaging in a big vaccine business, should get a clear understanding that there is no one the buck can be passed to, and there are more and more top-notch virologists like Dr. Steven Quay, who would try to prove origins of viruses with independent facts and evidence. On January 15, the statement by Pompeo warned both WHO and China: “The United States has repeatedly called for a transparent and thorough investigation into the origin of COVID-19. The United States reiterates the importance of unfettered access to virus samples, lab records and personnel, eyewitnesses, and whistleblowers to ensure the credibility of the WHO’s final report. Until the CCP allows a full and thorough accounting of what happened in Wuhan, it is only a matter of time until China births another pandemic and inflicts it on the Chinese people, and the world.” Will the Chinese people put up with it again? Will the world?

(Lui Yue, veteran Chinese journalist)

