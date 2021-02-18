My editor suggested I penned a piece headlined “Bringing down the temperature of inflated virtual currencies?”. But then, to what extent are virtual currencies inflated?

According to some well-known commentators, virtual currencies are nothing but a bunch of passwords and are worthless. Indeed, when the passwords are cracked, the value of such currencies will presumably be reduced to zero very quickly. Nevertheless, quantum computers are still being tested and far from being popular. There is no need for the passwords of virtual currencies to be uncrackable. As long as the vast majority of people cannot crack them, it will be fine. So these currencies remain currencies and their password function will continue to work. Over thousands of years, as computing functions have improved, the password technology has also been upgraded. There are bound to be passwords that cannot be cracked by the majority of people. So long as virtual currencies keep being upgraded, there will be no big problems.

Another argument that those well-known commentators use to support their claims that virtual currencies are worthless is that these currencies have no intrinsic value just like banknotes. If intrinsic value means use value, then the higher the intrinsic value of an object, the less suitable it is to be used as a currency. If the intrinsic value is too high, people are inclined to get rid of it. If the currency is purely used for transactions, the value of the currency is only reflected in transactions. That is rather wasteful. Besides, the global GDP is growing persistently and the number things with use value can hardly increase at the same pace.

One cannot say that an object cannot be a currency just because it does not have any intrinsic value. As long as it can demonstrate the value of money, it can be a currency. How to make the object demonstrate the value of money? It has to be easy to carry around, easy to calculate, accepted by many people, and difficult to copy. The last three qualities are aligned with the three major functions of currencies: pricing, transaction, and value preservation. Gold and silver are not portable and are difficult to be priced. When a transaction involves only a small amount of money, how small a slice of gold or silver should be cut? When an object is widely accepted as a currency, people are willing to receive them in transactions. When the object is hard to be replicated, it is precious and its value can be preserved. Does that mean virtual currencies are not capable of all that?

Surely not. First of all, virtual currencies are portable. Secondly, if the exchange rate is stable, there is no problem with pricing. As to whether a virtual currency is accepted by many people and difficult to copy, it all depends on the technology and design involved. As it has been proved in the last few years, virtual currencies can in general meet these two criteria. It is all a matter of how well they are in meeting the requirements. Since most virtual currencies can function like ordinary currencies, their currency value should be positive whether they are used for transactions or value preservation. It is just a matter of how high the value is.

But that is not an easy question to answer either. Do you know how much the US dollar is worth? If you don’t, how do you know to what extent the value of virtual currencies has been inflated?

