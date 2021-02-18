At the beginning of the Year of the Ox, the stock market rallied amid a thoroughly bullish atmosphere. What follows will be a reform of the Hang Seng Index (HSI). The index, which is a barometer of capital market trends, is set to go up as a result. The only concern is whether the market can stay bullish all the way to the Year of the Tiger.

The first bullish market I knew was the one in 1973, which was also a Year of the Ox. That bull was the wildest on record, so much so that things eventually took a tragic turn - the bullish market turned into a bear one, and it was the worst kind of bearish market. The magnitude of fall was so striking that it has never been experienced again since then. Between 1973 and 1974, the HSI fell by more than 90 percent.

Between 1973 and now, there have been four bullish markets. The current one is the fifth. The past four were mad bulls and the only difference was how long each bull ran about. While the bullish market in 1973 ended up turning into a bearish market, the mad bull in 1997 later crossed path with the Asian financial crisis and, once again, turned into a bear. The other two bullish markets, respectively in 1985 and 2009, represented a strong rebound and marked the beginning of a remarkably bullish time.

In 1984, China and Britain completed their talks on the future of Hong Kong and signed the Sino-British Joint Declaration. That year, the stock market hit a rock bottom and then kept going up in 1985, paving the way for an exceptionally bullish market in 1987. The year 2009 saw a strong rebound of the stock market after the global financial crisis broke out the year before.

The year 2020 was plagued by the coronavirus pandemic and stock markets around the world were dealt a blow during the year. Now that the pandemic has come under control in China and vaccines have been launched, a bullish market has emerged. That is also partly a result of the over-printing of money in the US, the European Union, Japan and the UK. This should also be a highly bullish market. Hopefully it represents a robust rebound just like the bullish markets in 1985 and 2009, and that it marks the beginning of an even more bullish period.

To make sure we don’t get lost in the bullish market, we must remember that before the end of a bullish period, junk stocks always soar. That happened numerous times in history.

In many bullish markets in the past, the most popular stocks were not blue chips but those that soared from $0.1 to $1 in the space of one month. When that happened, individual investors were at their most insane, with some investing their entire wealth in the stock market. Consequently, the mad bull turned into a big bear.

(Chan Yan-chong, financial commentator)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play