Everything starts afresh with the beginning of a new year and the new year is supposed to be a time of celebration. Unfortunately, nowadays in China, even the new year celebration has been politicized. If you had turned on the TV, the host of China Central Television’s (CCTV) “2021 Spring Festival Gala” repeatedly emphasized that we are “celebrating the Chinese New Year.” When you think about it, it is not very serious to call the Lunar New Year “Chinese New Year.” However, there is no way that the Chinese state media is not aware of the implications. To repeatedly emphasize that, it is probably another political operation of loyalty coming before anything else.

Why is it not a strict expression to say “Chinese New Year”? First of all, not all Chinese people celebrate the new year on this day. Many of the 56 ethnic groups officially recognized by the People’s Republic of China do not celebrate the new year on the same day. For example, the Uyghurs and Hui celebrate their holidays according to the Islamic calendar because of their religious beliefs. A pro-China political figure in Hong Kong once remarked that “if you do not identify yourself as a Chinese, you should not receive any lai sees.” It seems that he has forgotten that China is a multi-ethnic country and not only Han people are Chinese. I’m afraid his demand for new year’s custom was already suspected of dividing the nation.

With the cultural diversity in China, if Han Chinese “celebrate the Chinese New Year” according to the lunar calendar, should the Russians, who belong to one of the 56 ethnic groups and celebrate Christmas according to the Eastern Orthodox calendar, not be called “celebrating Chinese Christmas”? A solemn question in fact accompanies this apparently absurd statement. The Chinese Constitution stipulates that “it is necessary to combat big ethnic group chauvinism, mainly Han chauvinism.” Would there be too much Han nationalism and a breach of national policy to call the Lunar New Year “Chinese New Year”?

Some people may say that the Lunar New Year originated in China, not a foreign import like the Islamic or Eastern Orthodox festivals mentioned above. Then what about the Tibetan New Year and Guizhou Sui’s New Year? Tibet and Guizhou cannot be regarded as foreign, can they? Why not consider their new years as the “Chinese New Year”?

By the way, if we really want to apply the criterion of being foreign or not, we will also be caught in the difficulty of defining what is “foreign import.” To begin with, the celebration of the new year is common around the world and not unique to China. To celebrate the new year according to the lunar calendar, we must first question the origin of the calendar itself. It turns out that the present use of the lunar calendar originated from the Shíxiàn calendar during the Ming dynasty of the Chongzhen era, which itself was also an imported product. Before that, the Yuan dynasty Shòushí or teaching time calendar was used in the Ming Dynasty but errors grew due to its long history. Minister of Rites Xu Guangqi found foreign missionaries in China to translate the works of European astronomers such as Nicolaus Copernicus, Galileo Galilei and Johannes Kepler, which became the blueprint of the Chinese calendar. In other words, the date of the so-called “Chinese New Year” is also defined by foreign sources.

Supposedly, how the Chinese call the festivals celebrated within their own borders and what the logic behind it is, is not something that outsiders should be too concerned about. Unfortunately, in recent years, a strange phenomenon has emerged in China, where it is necessary to control even what other people should call the holiday. As the Lunar New Year is not only celebrated in China but also in East Asia and other parts of the world, the question of what to call this festival has become a political one.

Earlier, South Korean netizens complained to Google that any search for “Lunar New Year” on the search engine would pop up information about the “Chinese New Year.” Google then corrected it, but that, in turn, led to discontent among Chinese internet users, who condemned the South Koreans for stealing the Chinese cultural heritage. The two places celebrate the new year on the same day but in different ways, hence it is natural for foreign websites to adopt a relatively neutral description of the date, but that became a problem in the eyes of Chinese netizens.

China, South Korea, and Vietnam all celebrate the new year on the same day and share some cultural connections with each other. However, we should not force others to call this day the “Chinese New Year” simply because there are many Chinese people. Just as Christmas is celebrated in many European and American countries, we do not call it “American Christmas” simply because America has the largest number of people celebrating the holiday and the most influential cultural connotation of it.

I am confused by the expression “celebrate Chinese New Year” because as a cultural heritage, the Lunar New Year itself is not exactly on par with the concept of nationality. There are many places outside of China that celebrate the Lunar New Year, and there are many places inside China that do not celebrate the Lunar New Year. Forcing the Lunar New Year to be called “Chinese New Year” is too much of a nationalistic political project. It is convenient to provide political legitimacy by putting culture and politics on equal footing. Nationalism needs enemies, and the previously mentioned “South Korean pressure on Google” is a prime political propaganda subject.

Those who live in Hong Kong certainly would understand that culture and politics are related but not equal. Many Hong Kong people have affection for Chinese culture while they are very wary of Chinese politics. In the same way that a British person can identify with the term “European culture” or even identify himself/herself as a “European,” and yet vote in favor of Brexit, there is no inherent conflict. Sadly, the Chinese government’s nationalist political project has intensified in recent years, binding Han culture, Chinese national identity and the People’s Republic of China together. It is not in China’s best interest to disregard common sense in order to create internal cohesion and to inculcate it in the next generation in a justified manner.

(Leung Kai-chi, current affairs commentator)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play