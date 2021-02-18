No sooner had the Lunar New Year holidays come to an end than Hong Kong courts began to hear the case yesterday on the demonstrations held on 18 August 2019. Nine people, including Next Digital Limited founder Jimmy Lai, prominent barrister Martin Lee and former chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China Lee Cheuk-yan, have been charged with “organizing an unauthorized assembly” and “knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly”. This shows that the Hong Kong authorities have started to “settle the score” with words and actions (such as organizations and assemblies) associated with the anti-extradition by invoking the Public Order Ordinance and the National Security Law for Hong Kong.

On the other hand, right before the Lunar New Year’s Eve, the Court of Final Appeal revoked the bail that had been granted to Jimmy Lai. Since Lai was arrested, his case has been controversial in many aspects ranging from the trumping up of charges, the way Lai was detained in custody and the overturning of the decision to grant him bail. This shows that Hong Kong’ rule of law has become a tool to silence society. It has lost the spirit of the protection of human rights in a democratic society.

Lai was arrested by Hong Kong police last year on the charge of “colluding with a foreign country or with external elements” to endanger national security in accordance with the National Security Law. The case, which caused an uproar from all sectors and the international community after it was unveiled, serves as a warning that carries symbolic importance about the collapse of human rights and the rule of law in Hong Kong. In late December last year, the Hong Kong High Court granted bail to Lai which was set at HK$10 million on several conditions. The Department of Justice appealed the decision, and the Court of Final Appeal revoked the bail. Lai was remanded in custody again. Last Tuesday, the Court of Final Appeal overturned the decision to grant bail to Lai. He remained in custody and spent the Lunar New Year at Stanley Prison.

Law enforcement agencies’ disregard for fundamental human rights

The case of Jimmy Lai has so developed that it highlights two serious problems facing Hong Kong currently. One is law enforcement agencies’ contempt for human rights. The other is that under the National Security Law for Hong Kong, the collapse of Hong Kong’s rule of law and human rights has been more serious than expected.

What an authoritarian regime finds most intolerable is a challenge to authoritarian rule mounted by the people. Juan Linz, a professor at the Department of Political Science at Yale University who studied democracy and authoritarianism, described authoritarian regimes as political systems with limited political pluralism. Under the closed leadership by small circles, social tolerance is allowed as long as the bottom line, i.e., there is not a challenge mounted by civil society to those in power, is not crossed. In this regard, the case of Jimmy Lai is a very representative case for the Hong Kong government and the Beijing authorities.

The main reason is that Lai is the founder of a news organization. What he says or does is different from the words and deeds of ordinary citizens, since Lai also serves as a benchmark for measuring both freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Lai poses a threat to Beijing and the Hong Kong government because he defends human rights with speech and he questions the National Security Law for Hong Kong and the legitimacy of the rule of those in power. In ordinary democracies, questioning those in power is a common right of citizens.

However, in the eyes of authoritarian rulers, it is a heinous crime that must be cracked down on. Therefore, ever since Jimmy Lai was arrested, the Hong Kong government has been handling his case like “reality TV” so as to release signals to society. Not only did it show to the world a Jimmy Lai bound in chains in the news, but it also transported Lai with a “RoboCop” prisoner transport vehicle of the highest security level. That Jimmy Lai, a person who works in the media, is treated as a felon charged with murder or arson is extremely visibly humiliating.

But this is merely the show on TV. What truly beggars belief is the fact that when his case was heard in the Court of Final Appeal, the Department of Justice’s claims concerning the refusal of bail under the National Security Law for Hong Kong transgressed the universal value of human rights protection under constitutionalism so much.

Draconian law that suppresses freedom of assembly

During the hearing of Lai’s bail case at the Court of Final Appeal, the Department of Justice argued that Article 42 of the National Security Law for Hong Kong was about determining whether or not to grant bail. It said that unless the judge has sufficient grounds to believe that someone will not continue to engage in behavior to harm national security, his or her bail request should not be granted. In principle, the spirit of this article violates the spirit of constitutionalism in democratic countries, such as constitutional government and the presumption of innocence. A judge has the absolute discretion to determine whether a defendant is likely to continue to commit acts that endanger national security by way of free evaluation. The article is underpinned by “preventive” considerations rather than statutory offences.

In constitutionalism, restrictions on personal freedom are usually determined under the principle of constitutional reservation, which is stricter. In a less ideal situation, they are determined under the principle of legal reservation. In the National Security Law for Hong Kong, the lowest principle, i.e., the principle of reservation by judges, is adopted.

Furthermore, the restriction on personal freedom is a preventive measure, which clearly violates the principle of proportionality in the protection of human rights in contemporary constitutionalism.

When the Hong Kong government used the power of the police to oppose assemblies and demonstrations according to the Public Order Ordinance to prosecute Jimmy Lai and others for assemblies in support of the anti-extradition movement, it smacks of an attempt to make an example of them.

The Hong Kong government’s manipulation of draconian laws is proof that the rule of law in Hong Kong now exists in name only. They have even become a tool for the government to restrict and suppress freedom of speech and freedom of assembly and association. Law enforcement officers can trample on the dignity of people with iron chains, while the judiciary is prejudiced by preconceptions and can make a ruling to subjectively and preventively detain someone. Among those prosecuted by the Hong Kong government this time are Jimmy Lai, an iconic founder of a news organization, and lawyers and former legislators. They are all iconic figures in the fight for democracy and freedom. The fact that these people are being persecuted shows the extent of the serious deterioration of the rule of law in Hong Kong, which deserves great attention from democratic countries.

