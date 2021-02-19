22 days after he was sworn into office on 20th January, US President Joe Biden finally made his first phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping on 10th February US time. According to a statement by the White House, the call, apart from Chinese New Year greetings, mainly revolved around the interests of the US and the international situation. On the telephone call, Biden said that his top priority was to ensure the security, prosperity, health, and lifestyle of Americans and to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Furthermore, Biden emphasized that he was very concerned about China’s arbitrary and unfair economic policies, its suppression of Hong Kong people, its violation of human rights in Xinjiang, and its tough measures against the region and Taiwan. Then Biden appeared on a CNN program on 16th February. Answering questions from the public, he reiterated that he had emphasized to Xi Jinping that China would pay a price for its violations of human rights. Biden’s speech was consistent with the spirit of the conversation between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Yang Jiechi, Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the CCP, if not more pointed.

In contrast with Biden, Donald Trump talked with Tsai Ing-wen on the phone more than four years ago, when he had been elected but had yet to take office. He then tweeted in a high-profile manner that “The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you!” in an open challenge to China. Subsequently, Trump had a telephone conversation with Xi Jinping on the 21st day (9th February 2017 US time) after formally assuming the presidency on 20th January 2017. According to the White House’s statement, Trump said that he would respect the “One China” policy at the request of Xi, emphasizing that the conversation was “extremely cordial”.

Even though a structure of power competition has taken shape between the US and China and the relationship between the two powers has gradually become overshadowed by uncertainty, many people are still worried that as Biden has become the occupant of the White House, the US will reverse Trump’s string of Taiwan-friendly policies taken towards the end of his presidency and that Taiwan’s interests will be partially harmed when the US’s diplomatic strategy is being adjusted. A comparison between how Biden and Trump conducted telephone diplomacy after winning the election can reveal that the relationship between Taiwan and the US might not be as bad as expected. The following points are noteworthy.

“One China” policy went unmentioned

First, Biden made a phone call to Xi right before the Lunar New Year, exactly one day later than Trump did four years ago. The timing of the call, if looked at from a diplomatic point of view, shows that Biden seemingly wanted to demonstrate that his policy towards China would be no less tough than Trump’s. In terms of chronological order, both Biden and Trump spoke with the US’s traditionally important allies in Europe and Asia before they called China.

Second, on the issue of Taiwan, Trump reiterated the “One China Policy” back then, which must have been done to appease Beijing following its anger at Trump’s conversation with Tsai Ing-wen and his calling her President of Taiwan. Judging from this perspective, Trump did not intend to be persistently tough on China at the beginning of his presidency. He simply wanted to test Beijing’s bottom line.

After winning the election, Biden’s team first formally invited Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s ambassador to the US, to attend the inauguration ceremony through the “Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies”. It encouraged Taiwan to continue to deepen its relations with Guyana after China suppressed Taiwan’s creation of a “Taiwan Office” in Guyana. The US has also repeatedly warned China against Communist warplanes’ encroachment of Taiwan’s airspace. Before the call between the leaders, Beijing must have focused on these incidents that had undermined US-China relations and asked Biden to publicly reiterate the “One China policy” and downplay the US’s support for Taiwan.

However, judging from the White House’s statement, the “One China policy” was not mentioned on the call, nor was it emphasized on other occasions. Quite the contrary, serious concern was expressed about China’s harassment of Taiwan, and the various conflicts concerning the economy, trade, Hong Kong and Xinjiang during Trump’s presidency were named. Judging from the content of the call as has been made public by the White House, Biden conveyed a clearer sense of dissatisfaction with China and issued a stronger warning than Trump did.

Third, in terms of content, Trump described a keen atmosphere surrounding his conversation with Xi Jinping. The message conveyed was that despite the existing conflicts between the US and China, Trump would still join hands with Xi and move forward, though the later developments turned out to be the complete opposite. In contrast, just when observers argued that Biden might lean towards China, he did not deliberately mention the atmosphere of his phone conversation with Xi. Instead, he emphasized his serious concern about China’s various unreasonable actions, thus conveying the message that there is still not any room for US-China relations to turn around. Biden does not intend to dance to the tune of China.

Taiwan has a bigger role to play in US’s Indo-Pacific strategy

Judging from the contents of the telephone calls, Trump did not just want to be friends with Xi Jinping. Although what was spoken was not entirely positive, it could be seen that Trump was eager to improve the relationship between the US and China and took it to the next level. Biden and Xi Jinping, on the other hand, look like the most familiar strangers. They have a clear picture of the gulf between the two sides which has remained difficult to bridge for decades. The content of the call was short on unrealistic illusions but long on expectations of twists and turns ahead.

The US has a winding road ahead. Biden’s solution is to hold the hands of allies to continue the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy. As for Blinken, he even mentioned on the phone call with Yang Jiechi that the US will hold China to account for destabilizing the Indo-Pacific region, which includes the Taiwan Strait. From Taiwan’s point of view, Biden’s approach towards China was taken in an unexpectedly higher profile and was unexpectedly tougher compared with Trump’s. If the US-China relationship is on an irreversible path because of the contest for hegemony between the two powers, it will be likely for Taiwan to play an important role in Biden’s Indio-Pacific strategy over the next four years.

(Ian Chen Tsung-yen, Assistant Professor, Institute of Political Science, National Sun Yat-sen University)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play