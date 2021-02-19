Earlier this week, actress Gina Carano was removed from the cast of the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian. The reason for Carano’s firing, it appears, was her decision to post a massively stupid meme that compared the fate of conservatives in the United States today to the fate of Jews during the Holocaust.

Generally speaking, it is a good rule of thumb to avoid comparing anything to the Holocaust, a uniquely horrific crime. I also, however, consider it advisable not to fire people for sharing memes, no matter how dumb the meme may be. Perhaps the clearest lesson that I take away from this entire affair is a reaffirmation of my longstanding belief that an ability to act does not immunize one against having dumb political opinions.

Yet as you can probably guess from the title, this is not a column about Carano and The Mandalorian, a matter of little interest to me. Rather, I would like to use this column to highlight what I call the other side of this firing: the contrast between the extremely proactive response to Carano’s dumb tweet and the extremely lax approach to public figures who openly support oppressive and genocidal policies in China today.

The fact that The Mandalorian airs on Disney Plus naturally leads me to think first of Mulan star Liu Yifei, who openly voiced her support for the Hong Kong Police Force in the summer of 2019. Having personally been hit on my face and arm with fragments of a bean bag round fired from the Prince Edward Police Station in September 2019, I hold a distinctly less positive view of Carrie Lam’s personal junta.

Many others, having seen and experienced the cruelty of the police force, called for a boycott of Mulan, but Disney stood by Liu Yifei’s freedom to romanticize oppression from the free comforts of the United States. That is, however, not all that Disney did: Disney went even further than Liu, filming segments of Mulan in Xinjiang and thanking the Turpan Public Security Bureau and the Xinjiang Propaganda Department in the credits.

The government departments that Disney thanked have been planning, executing, and covering up ongoing crimes against humanity. These crimes include the mass incarceration of innocent individuals in concentration camps solely on the basis of their ethnicity, the widespread separation of children from their families, the assimilatory erasure of local culture, and the forced suppression of birth in the local population, also known as genocide.

From standing behind an actress who voiced her support for the crushing of Hong Kong’s freedoms to thanking government organizations openly engaged in genocide, Liu Yifei and Disney’s behavior is, to be blunt, far more disturbing than anything that Carano ever tweeted, yet puzzlingly came with almost no repercussions (other than Mulan being a total box office flop).

Perhaps, then, we should cancel our Disney Plus, kick back, and stream Netflix? If only things were that simple!

In September, news broke that Netflix had signed a deal to turn Liu Cixin’s Three-Body Problem trilogy into a television series, scripted by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of Game of Thrones. Liu Cixin is, of course, infamous for his support for the concentration camp system in Xinjiang, characterizing Uyghurs as terrorists and claiming that the ongoing genocide is little more than an attempt to lift Uyghurs out of poverty.

As a result of these comments, far more troubling than any of Carano’s dumb tweets, I called for Netflix to cancel Liu Cixin right here in Apple Daily in September, and recommending redirecting the allocated funds for Three-Body Problem to instead produce a documentary series on the Xinjiang concentration camp system.

Yet as evidence of the horrific crimes ongoing in Xinjiang continue to accumulate, there is to my surprise no sign of any impending cancelation. As I noted in Apple Daily in September, once matters begin relating to Chinese rather than American cultural politics, we display a puzzling eagerness to switch from punching Nazis to giving Nazis major television deals.

At the root of the hypocrisy apparent in this obvious double standard is a certain self-obsessed Western-centrism that remains unshakeable even its own seeming critique. The will to endless self-reflection and deconstruction of power relations in critical theory and social justice initiatives in “the West” curiously produces a parallel will to endless uncritical excuses for the other: another imagined to be embodied in the regime that oppresses the other.

An example of the flawed East-West binary logic that results can be seen in convoluted arguments tracing primary responsibility for the Xinjiang concentration camps to the war on terror, with the attendant proposal that the best way to end the camp system would be for the United States to declare an end to the war on terror.

The navel-gazing nature of this argument is most apparent in its refusal to recognize the agency of the Chinese Communist Party and its well-demonstrated ability, over seventy years of misrule, to come up with its own horrible and destructive ideas, without guidance from “the West.” Perhaps most obscenely, this narrative even denies the Party any agency in the matter by displacing responsibility for the closure of a camp system onto the Western world, ignoring the fact that the Party itself has built, populated, overseen, and even lauded this system.

Such an argument might feel good in its self-critical thrust and its identification with “the Third World,” but in reality dehumanizes the other, recognizing them not as human beings desiring the same freedoms and capable of the same suffering as us, but rather imagining them as little more than props in a pre-scripted East-West narrative that falsely fuses them with the government that in fact oppresses them.

After every genocide, we always say “never again.” After every genocide, we always ask how everyone could have looked the other way as this tragedy unfolded. Events in Xinjiang today show us that “never again” means nothing, and we can see firsthand how everyone looks away from the tragedy unfolding in real time.

Our businesspeople try to remind us that China is our largest export market; our China experts scramble to remind us to raise “sensitive issues,” such as genocide, in a delicate way that would not offend the enactors of this genocide (oh, the horror of potentially offending the CCP!); television and film companies, eager to fire actresses for dumb tweets, provide open cover to supporters of this genocide and even thank its enactors; pseudo-edgy “leftists” asked us to see the matter from “China’s perspective” (i.e. the perspective of the enactors of genocide) without any repercussions; and the world carried on as usual while fellow human beings suffered inhuman abuses.

In sum, if Gina Carano had tweeted that she supported China’s concentration camp system in Xinjiang, she would still be on Disney Plus. Unless this situation changes, we can never again say “never again.”

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University and the author of the forthcoming book Two Systems, Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong)

