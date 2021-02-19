By Li Ping

At the sight of the decaying of Hong Kong’s one country, two systems, and when even the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal has become the guardian of the CCP, the parting words of the last Governor of Hong Kong, Chris Patten, have been repeatedly replayed in the media, as if his prediction has been fulfilled. Unfortunately, despite Patten’s foresight, he only got it half right. He did not overestimate the pro-CCP Hongkongers’ determination to safeguard Hong Kong’s autonomy, but he did underestimate Beijing’s ruthlessness in depriving the city of this right. As the Hong Kong National Security Law has replaced the Basic Law as the supreme law in Hong Kong, a group of party cadres with zero affection for Hong Kong have joined the Liaison Office one by one and heading to the frontstage of the governing of Hong Kong. One country one law, one country one rule, these are unavoidable.

In October of 1996, in the delivery of his last Policy Address during his term, Hong Kong Governor Chris Patten expressed his worries about the future of Hong Kong in the last chapter. ’'My anxiety,’' he said, ’'is this: not that this community’s autonomy would be usurped by Peking, but that it could be given away bit by bit by some people in Hong Kong.” From Leung Chun-ying to Carrie Lam, Hongkongers have seen Hong Kong’s autonomy being given away bit by bit in their hands. How can we not lament Patten’s foresight? However, the change of Hong Kong’s judicial environment and the change in the role of the Liaison Office clearly exceeded Patten’s prediction.

When the Court of Final Appeal assured the “special status” of the Hong Kong National Security Law, and that it has no right to review whether the provisions comply with the Basic Law, has it even considered how absurd it is for an annex to have a legal status that overrides the Basic Law itself? Has it even considered that even in the Hong Kong National Security Law, articles 4 and 5 still include provisions for respecting and protecting human rights, that there are still provisions for procedural rights such as the presumption of innocence, such that the Court of Final Appeal has plenty of room to interpret the bail of the accused, and the need for a jury interpretation? Yet, the Court of Final Appeal accepted the Department of Justice’s argument of “strictly understanding” the provisions of the National Security Law, and gave up the “right of final adjudication” to interpret the National Security Law in accordance with the Basic Law and common law. Such self-castration, how is one not to lament that the giving away of Hong Kong’s autonomy has reached the pinnacle of the giving away of judicial independence?

The result of the Court of Final Appeal’s decision is not only that Jimmy Lai would spend the New Year’s in prison, but that all persons accused of national security violations would lose the right to litigate the presumption of innocence, and will be put behind bars before being sentenced. The fifth person charged with national security violations was Chan Tsz-wah, whose bail application was rejected the day before. He will be tried on April 14; Jimmy Lai, who applied once again to the High Court for bail yesterday, was rejected. He will remain behind bars until he’s tried on April 16. Despite the large bail amount and harsh house arrest conditions that almost cut off both digital and interpersonal communications, he was still not granted bail. This shows that the door to the so-called presumption of innocence and the application for bail under the National Security Law has been shut, by none other than the Court of Final Appeal.

A real tragedy. When the Court of Final Appeal joins in to ruin Hong Kong’s autonomy, it surely is beyond Patten’s foresight. Yet Beijing’s forceful deprivation of Hong Kong’s autonomy must have been an even greater digression from Patten’s expectation. A Hong Kong National Security Law draft by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress that directly legislates for Hong Kong, how is this the one country, two systems as understood by the democratic world? But the even more absurd one for the democratic world to imagine is when the Liaison Office, originally Hong Kong’s “second governing force”, is not only going about it from behind the curtains, but has placed itself squarely on the front stage and claiming that it is not bound by Article 22 of the Basic Law, thus proclaiming to be Hong Kong’s “first governing force”. Moreover, it has transferred over a great number of officials “who have no relationship” with Hong Kong. These party rogues who have neither familiarity nor affection for Hong Kong are now in charge of Hong Kong affairs. Obviously, this is to achieve the “efficiency” of the autocratic regime’s governance.

The current director of the Liaison Office, Luo Huining, had zero prior experience with Hong Kong and Macao affairs. He was described as an outsider in the Hong Kong and Macao system. Wang Songmiao, who has just assumed the role of secretary-general of the Liaison Office, is also an outsider in Hong Kong and Macao affairs. The state mouthpiece described these officials, with no connection with Hong Kong, as being able to analyze Hong Kong’s issues “more objectively and scientifically”, without having to consider connections and interests in Hong Kong. However, the Liaison Office officials have always been in contact with pro-CCP factions, organizations, and celebrities. Even if there were self-interest considered, they were still protecting the interest of the pro-CCP camp. Such tsunami-style change of blood in the Hong Kong and Macao system is, in fact, no different from determining that the current pro-CCP parties are not singing the same tune as Beijing, or that the political and economic interests of Hong Kong need to be redistributed to the new officials.

The Chief Executive has turned into a puppet. The Legislative Council has turned into a rubber stamp. The Court of Final Appeal has turned into a protector of the law. These are the worst manifestations of Patten’s worries with regard to the evisceration of Hong Kong’s autonomy. However, Beijing’s direct legislation for Hong Kong and the dispatch of party rogues to govern Hong Kong are direct stifling of Hong Kong’s autonomy. With this two-prong approach, how is Hong Kong to remain judicially independent? Where is the room for self-governance?

