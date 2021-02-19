Every time I hear Secretary for Justice Cheng Yeuk-wah say something, I feel like retching. Recently, she has been harping on two notions concerning her preach on the rule of law in Hong Kong still being robust: “undue influence on judges in dispensing justice is to no avail”, “whether a trial is fair or not hinges on the court verdict”.

When it comes to deciding whether a trial is fair and whether the rule of law is put in practice, the judiciary procedure is just as significant as the court verdict and the reasoning behind it. Apart from considering whether there is undue influence on judges in dispensing justice, what happens before and after a judge dispensing justice also needs to be examined.

The unchecked authority recently activated is the Secretary for Justice denying Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under Hong Kong’s National Security Law, the right to a trial by jury for the “safety of jury members and their families” and the reason that “if a jury is present, it may risk interfering with implementation of the course of justice”. Not only is the rationale far-fetched, but also the second reason “isn’t valid” at all.

A lot of people are already used to ridiculousness. In courts, depositions lodged by police officers are self-contradictory; evidence given by prosecutors is sloppy; perverse deeds done by the Secretary for Justice are countless. A journalist from Hong Kong Citizen News is clear-headed enough to find out the magic of “etc”, i.e., the reasons for not instituting a jury listed in the clause including state secrets, external factors or personal safety, “etc”. “Etc” is tantamount to empowering the Secretary for Justice to bully around and compile whatever reasons she likes.

“Etc” amounts to power unchecked

Looking closely into Hong Kong’s National Security Law, one will find 30 “etcs” (等) in it, almost half of which amount to power unchecked.

Examples are as follows. The National Security Law is leveled at targets that need to be educated, closely guarded and monitored, so they include all personnel at schools, social organizations, the media, the internet, “etc”(Article 9 and 10); there is an “etc” in the mention of materials used in terrorist activities; severely interfering with public services pertains to terrorist acts, including sabotage of water supply, electric power, transport, telecommunications, the internet, “etc”(Article 24); there is an “etc” in the mention of the ways a person provides support for terrorist activities(Article 26); subsidies, proceeds, rewards, “etc”, obtained in violation of the National Security Law shall be confiscated; the reasons for a trial closed to the media and the public include the case relating to state secrets or public order, “etc”(Article 41); departments handling national security cases include the Hong Kong Police Force, “etc”(Article 43).

On top of “etcs”, there are 35 “others”(其他) in Hong Kong’s National Security Law, a small part of which is about power extension. Among the six clauses concerning empowering the police to safeguard national security, there is an “other” in the last one (Article 17). What behavior is considered subversion of state? By force or threat of force or “other” unlawful means (Article 22). What is terrorist activity? There are five clauses in total, and the last one is about “other” dangerous means. What is assistance to terrorist activities? A host of proceedings are listed, but at last: “other means to prepare for the commission of a terrorist activity” (Article 26). When it comes to conspiring with external forces, what does it mean by receiving support from a foreign country? There are also “other kinds” (Article 30). Premises the police are entitled to search include vehicles, vessels, aircraft and “other relevant places” (Article 43).

Being ill-defined with nearly all offenses embraced, the articles and clauses are even given “etcs” and “others” to make the law enforcement power unchecked.

The Secretary for Justice is wielding a sharp sword, manipulating the power of prosecution, but she has never proactively explained why someone is or is not put on trial. The Chief Executive cherry-picks judges for national security cases, seizing the commanding point via personnel deployment, even making judges’ names confidential. Being an extension of the authority’s long arm, the police are so confident in their strong backing. They abuse the boundless power given to them, threaten with excessive arrests, and sequestrate cell phones and computers, despite having weak evidence in hand. “Undue influence on judges in dispensing justice is to no avail”? If the laws are a lousy playbook with public prosecutors proffered boundless power to act arbitrarily, judges can only help put up a cheesy show with his robe and wig on according to the playbook.

“Whether a trial is fair or not hinges on the court verdict.” Let’s presume the court verdict is fair, so what? Party’s officials in the SAR are wolf warriors now. When hunting down political foes, the Secretary for Justice is merciless. She reviews prison terms, lodges appeals one after another, and wrestles with defendants till the end of the world. The National People’s Congress Standing Committee fulfils its role as goalkeeper, “elaborating” on or “interpreting” the laws. Judges keeping abreast of the circumstances grasp well what “fairness” is in the new era. While judges handing down light sentences for police officers convicted of a crime have already caused an uproar in the society, the Secretary for Justice has been staying reticent about it, practicing the principle “we treat our friends with fine wine, but for our enemies we got shotguns”.

“Rule by law” is not rule of law, nor is double standard. If the laws are peremptory and unreasonable, laying down traps everywhere, they will not be able to deceive the world, not to mention the ones who laid it down. The military government are also muttering to themselves that they are governing by law, following the constitution.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

Editor’s note:

On the part concerning the National Security Law, in case of any discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play